Switzerland coach Murat Yakin condemned the VAR-assisted red card rule that saw Breel Embolo dismissed during Argentina's 3-1 extra-time win

Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation in the 72nd minute, moments after Switzerland had levelled through Dan Ndoye

Argentina advanced to the semi-finals on the back of a stunning Julian Alvarez long-range strike and a late Lautaro Martinez goal

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has hit out at the VAR protocol that led to Breel Embolo's dismissal, calling it "unacceptable" after Argentina eliminated his side 3-1 in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11.

The match turned on a pivotal moment in the 72nd minute, when Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

Referee Joao Pinheiro showed Switzerland forward Breel Embolo a red card for simulation.after VAR recommended a review. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the incident initially drew a booking against Argentina's Leandro Paredes, but a lengthy VAR review overturned that decision and redirected the punishment at the Swiss striker instead.

The red card arrived just five minutes after Dan Ndoye had drawn Switzerland level, cancelling out Alexis Mac Allister's early opener at a point when the Swiss appeared to be gaining control of the game.

Yakin calls VAR rule 'nothing to do with football'

Yakin was visibly frustrated in his post-match assessment, Reuters reports.

"There was definitely no reason to award a yellow card, It was a harmless situation. He should have let play continue."

The Swiss coach went further, questioning the very basis of the ruling that cost his side a key player.

"We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don't understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It's a rule that has nothing to do with football," Yakin said.

"It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it is painful to lose that way."

Reduced to ten men, Switzerland showed considerable resilience, holding out until the 112th minute before Julian Alvarez broke the deadlock with a superb long-range effort that found the top corner.

Lautaro Martinez then wrapped up the victory nine minutes later to complete a 3-1 scoreline.

Switzerland's historic run ends at quarter-final stage

The defeat brought to a close Switzerland's first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 1954.

The Swiss had come within a single victory of reaching the semi-finals for the first time in their history, making the manner of the defeat all the more bitter for Yakin and his squad.

Argentina, meanwhile, march on to the semi-finals, where they will face England as they continue their pursuit of the World Cup title.

Man predicts Argentina vs Switzerland clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a football predictor renowned for his accuracy, forecasted Argentina's clash with Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

As Argentina grapples with inconsistent performances, the stakes rose dramatically with Switzerland eager to upset the defending champions, marking their first quarter-final appearance in nearly 72 years.

Source: Legit.ng