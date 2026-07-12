Cape Town police have opened an inquest into the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old's death remain under investigation

Mamelodi Sundowns have expressed their grief and appealed for privacy for Adams' family and loved ones

South African police have confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose sudden passing at the age of 25 has left the football community in mourning.

Adams' death was confirmed by his representatives and guardian, although the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy have not yet been made public. The talented midfielder had only recently returned from representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Police open inquest into Adams' death

According to Briefly, Cape Town Central police confirmed Adams' body was discovered at a property on Military Road in Schotsche Kloof at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that an official inquest docket had been registered as authorities begin investigations into the incident.

"Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Van Wyk told local media.

Officials have not disclosed any further details regarding the cause of death.

Adams suffers personal tragedy before his passing

According to BBC Sport, Adams' death comes just weeks after he suffered another heartbreaking loss during South Africa's World Cup campaign, when his grandmother passed away while he was representing his country at the tournament.

The midfielder featured for Bafana Bafana during the competition and was regarded as one of South Africa's brightest young footballers before his untimely death.

Mamelodi Sundowns pay tribute to Adams

Mamelodi Sundowns have also released an emotional statement mourning the loss of their midfielder.

The club expressed profound sadness over Adams' passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, teammates and supporters. Sundowns also appealed for privacy for those closest to the player as they come to terms with the tragedy.

As investigations continue, tributes from across South Africa and the wider football community have continued to pour in, honouring the life and career of a player whose future appeared full of promise.

Adams leaked chat before death emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the tragic passing of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose private messages revealing his final conversation with a close friend surfaced online shortly after his death.

The emotional gravity of Adams' passing at just 25, shortly after representing South Africa at the World Cup, has captivated and saddened the football community, leaving many to reflect on the fleeting nature of life and opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng