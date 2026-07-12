Jayden Adams: Police Give Important Update on the Death of South Africa Football Star
- Cape Town police have opened an inquest into the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams
- Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old's death remain under investigation
- Mamelodi Sundowns have expressed their grief and appealed for privacy for Adams' family and loved ones
South African police have confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose sudden passing at the age of 25 has left the football community in mourning.
Adams' death was confirmed by his representatives and guardian, although the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy have not yet been made public. The talented midfielder had only recently returned from representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
Police open inquest into Adams' death
According to Briefly, Cape Town Central police confirmed Adams' body was discovered at a property on Military Road in Schotsche Kloof at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that an official inquest docket had been registered as authorities begin investigations into the incident.
"Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Van Wyk told local media.
Officials have not disclosed any further details regarding the cause of death.
Adams suffers personal tragedy before his passing
According to BBC Sport, Adams' death comes just weeks after he suffered another heartbreaking loss during South Africa's World Cup campaign, when his grandmother passed away while he was representing his country at the tournament.
The midfielder featured for Bafana Bafana during the competition and was regarded as one of South Africa's brightest young footballers before his untimely death.
Mamelodi Sundowns pay tribute to Adams
Mamelodi Sundowns have also released an emotional statement mourning the loss of their midfielder.
The club expressed profound sadness over Adams' passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, teammates and supporters. Sundowns also appealed for privacy for those closest to the player as they come to terms with the tragedy.
As investigations continue, tributes from across South Africa and the wider football community have continued to pour in, honouring the life and career of a player whose future appeared full of promise.
Adams leaked chat before death emerges
Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the tragic passing of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose private messages revealing his final conversation with a close friend surfaced online shortly after his death.
The emotional gravity of Adams' passing at just 25, shortly after representing South Africa at the World Cup, has captivated and saddened the football community, leaving many to reflect on the fleeting nature of life and opportunity.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng