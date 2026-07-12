Minister of Works David Umahi said Peter Obi refused his debate invitation because Obi could not withstand a public comparison of their governance records

Obi had dismissed the challenge during a media interview, arguing that Umahi must first become a presidential candidate before such a debate could be relevant

Umahi fired back, saying the debate was about accountability and not electoral ambition, and listed his wider public service history against Obi's single governorship tenure

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Works David Umahi has publicly accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, of avoiding a governance debate.

Umahi said Obi avoided him because he knew his record as a former governor could not survive direct scrutiny.

Umahi challenges Obi to a governance debate: 'Accountability matters, not ambition'. Photo credit: David Umahi/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The minister's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, stated this while responding to comments Obi made during a recent interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo.

As reported by The Punch, Nwaze made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Umahi had earlier extended a public invitation to Obi, proposing a structured debate focused on what each man achieved during their respective two-term governorships.

In his media appearance, Obi rejected the premise outright, stating that such engagements were appropriate only between presidential candidates. He compared the situation to a team that qualified for the FIFA World Cup being challenged by one that did not.

Umahi disputes basis for Obi's refusal

The minister countered that the proposed debate had nothing to do with electoral campaigns or political ambition.

According to the statement, the objective was to place both men's governance records before Nigerians and allow the public to determine whose leadership delivered greater results.

"If governance is measured by performance, political ambition should not prevent an honest comparison of records."

Umahi further argued that his public service history stretched well beyond his eight years as Ebonyi State governor.

The statement noted that Obi's entire record in elective public office consisted solely of his governorship in Anambra State, with no subsequent legislative, executive, or ministerial appointment.

Savings record vs completed projects

Umahi also pushed back against Obi's widely cited practice of preserving government funds during his time as Anambra governor.

The minister argued that keeping money in state accounts while leaving contractors unpaid and failing to deliver completed infrastructure could not, by itself, be considered a governance achievement.

He referenced roads, flyovers, bridges, hospitals, and schools constructed under his administration in Ebonyi State, alongside ongoing federal road projects he oversees as minister.

The statement also raised questions about local government governance under Obi.

He alleged that elected council chairmen were absent for most of the former governor's tenure, with caretaker committees filling that gap until elections were held shortly before he left office.

Umahi reaffirmed his willingness to appear on any credible platform for a public debate.

The former governor suggested that Obi's reluctance to engage raised questions about his preparedness to challenge the 2027 presidency led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Nigerians deserve the opportunity to evaluate records."

David Umahi claims Peter Obi hides from scrutiny and debate. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Getty Images

2027: Peter Obi gives condition to withdraw

Recall that Peter Obi said he will withdraw from the 2027 race if credible evidence of unfitness is presented.

Lawsuit against Kenneth Okonkwo aims to scrutinise allegations against public office seekers.

Obi emphasised the need for thorough background checks on candidates before elections.

Obi reacts to Adeboye's comment about Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obi backed Pastor Adeboye's claim that President Tinubu had done his best on security, but questioned whether that best was sufficient.

Obi made the remarks during a YouTube interview with Chude Jideonwo, arguing that the presidency demands competence, capacity, and character.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate said Tinubu lacked the capacity to lead Nigeria and needed to step aside.

Source: Legit.ng