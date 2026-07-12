Ford has admitted that artificial intelligence failed to match the skills of its most experienced engineers, leading the company to rehire more than 300 veteran quality inspectors

Executives said human expertise was essential to train AI systems and mentor younger workers, ensuring higher standards in vehicle production

The announcement came as Ford celebrated returning to the top of the US JD Power Initial Quality Study for the first time since 2010

Ford has revealed that it has rehired hundreds of experienced engineers after artificial intelligence (AI) systems failed to meet expectations in quality control.

The US carmaker had introduced AI across parts of its operations, including quality checks, in hopes of cutting costs and boosting productivity.

Ford rehires engineers as AI struggles to deliver consistent quality in vehicle production. Photo credit: Andy Sacks/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Ford executives confirmed that more than 300 “veteran” quality inspectors have returned in recent years to address shortcomings in automated systems.

Human expertise vs AI technology

Charles Puun, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, explained: “Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it's only as good as the information you use to train it.” He admitted that Ford had not fully valued the experience of its most knowledgeable engineers, many of whom had been with the company through multiple product cycles.

Puun added:

“Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product.”

Ford’s wider AI strategy

The company is among many automakers embracing AI amid Wall Street enthusiasm for its potential to increase margins. Ford boss Jim Farley said last June: “AI will leave a lot of white collar people behind.”

In October, chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra told investors that Ford was “deploying AI across the entire industrial system.” This included installing 900 AI-powered cameras in its plants to detect quality issues and reduce supply disruptions.

Despite these efforts, Puun admitted that AI-driven checks had not lived up to expectations, stressing the importance of human expertise in training systems and mentoring younger workers.

Return to top quality ranking

Ford’s acknowledgement of AI’s limits came as it celebrated a major achievement. The company announced it had returned to the top of the US JD Power Initial Quality Study, ranking as the number one mainstream automaker for vehicle quality, a position it had not held since 2010.

In a press release, Ford said:

“Reaching best-in-class quality required a significant talent refresh.” This included replacing senior leaders across engineering, supply chain and manufacturing, as well as rehiring the 300 veteran engineers “who carry the hard-earned wisdom of decades of design.”

Ford celebrates JD Power ranking as veteran inspectors return to guide quality improvements. Photo credit: SteveRaymer/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

CBN plans to use AI to tackle fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen fraud prevention and improve the efficiency of Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem. This was contained in the newly launched Nigeria Payments System Vision (PSV) 2028.

The initiative, outlined in the apex bank’s newly released PSV 2028 policy document, positions AI as a core technology in Nigeria’s push to build a more secure, inclusive and globally competitive payments infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng