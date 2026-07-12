Kiekie has opened up about the type of skit makers she deliberately avoids collaborating with

The content creator explained that her decision has nothing to do with disrespect but everything to do with protecting her brand

She also addressed why turning down collaborations is sometimes necessary for long-term career growth

Popular Nigerian content creator and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has shared the major reason she refuses to collaborate with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The media personality made the revelation during a recent podcast interview.

According to Kiekie, while she respects the hard work of fellow skit makers, she cannot work with creators whose content is heavily centred on vulgarity or explicit displays.

Kiekie says she cannot work with creators whose content is heavily centred on vulgarity or explicit displays. Photos: KieKie.

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Kiekie explained that every content creator has a unique identity, and protecting that identity is essential.

She stated that her decision has nothing to do with looking down on anyone's talent but is simply about maintaining consistency with the image she has built over the years.

"I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar. I will not be able to collaborate with them," she said.

When the interviewer requested that she mention a specific name, Kiekie declined.

Instead, she stressed that her comments were directed at a style of content rather than an individual.

The actress admitted that several creators fit the description she gave but insisted she had no interest in publicly calling anyone out.

According to her, there is room for different styles of entertainment, but not every style complements her brand.

"So if you're too much bre*sts bumbum, not that I have a problem with it, but it's just brand alignment," she explained.

She added that refusing to collaborate with someone should not automatically be interpreted as disrespect or an attack on their creativity.

The content creator further explained that brands carefully monitor the type of content creators they associate with.

She believes partnering with creators whose content differs significantly from hers could affect how companies perceive her own brand.

"My inability to collaborate with you doesn't mean that I look down on what you do or I don't respect what you do or I don't see your hard work," she said.

She maintained that she appreciates the effort many creators put into their craft but has to make decisions that protect her long-term career.

Watch the X video of KieKie talking about his colleagues here:

Reactions trail KieKie's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@snowkelv stated:

"You Dey fear to say it openly on how responsible you’ve been on your skit on unlike other immoral ones"

@FlamezReign noted:

"She said it respectfully. If you have a problem with what she said then you have a really big problem"

@toyone_couture shared:

"They want to push name to her mouth but she used sense .. There are many of them but “I can’t think of any name right now “ that’s how to do proper interview"

Kiekie explains that every content creator has a unique identity, and protecting that identity is essential. Photo: KieKie.

Source: Instagram

Kiekie speaks about her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiekie explained why she keeps her husband, Tunji Ilori, away from her social media content.

The actress revealed at an event that she separates her personal life from her professional brand because her husband is not funny.

She added that her daughter only appears in her videos during school holidays to avoid overexposing the child on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng