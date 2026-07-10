FIFA sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination by France

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored to help France end Morocco’s World Cup dream

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said Morocco's defeat would not dampen his team's ambitions

FIFA has honoured the Atlas Lions of Morocco following their quarter-final elimination by France at the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco's campaign ended at the hands of France, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele playing decisive roles in securing the French side's passage to the semi-finals.

France eliminated Morocco in the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, the North African side was the first team from the continent to advance to the last eight in back-to-back editions of the tournament.

Despite the defeat, the global football governing body took to X to acknowledge the significance of what Morocco had achieved across consecutive World Cups.

France will face the winner of the second quarter-final between Spain and Belgium in the semi-final.

Ouahbi's message after elimination

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is confident that Moroccan football has a bright future if they continue on their current path.

“The future looks bright for Morocco if we continue on this path. We have a strong group of players and some outstanding young talent. We'll remain confident, and we won't allow this defeat to discourage us,” Ouahbi told FIFA.

CAF sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco after their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final.

The African football governing body acknowledged the Atlas Lions’ historic run after becoming the last team from the continent to be eliminated.

Source: Legit.ng