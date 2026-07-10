FIFA Sends Message to Morocco After World Cup History Despite Quarter-Final Elimination
- FIFA sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination by France
- Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored to help France end Morocco’s World Cup dream
- Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said Morocco's defeat would not dampen his team's ambitions
FIFA has honoured the Atlas Lions of Morocco following their quarter-final elimination by France at the 2026 World Cup.
Morocco's campaign ended at the hands of France, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele playing decisive roles in securing the French side's passage to the semi-finals.
As noted by CAF, the North African side was the first team from the continent to advance to the last eight in back-to-back editions of the tournament.
Despite the defeat, the global football governing body took to X to acknowledge the significance of what Morocco had achieved across consecutive World Cups.
France will face the winner of the second quarter-final between Spain and Belgium in the semi-final.
Ouahbi's message after elimination
Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is confident that Moroccan football has a bright future if they continue on their current path.
“The future looks bright for Morocco if we continue on this path. We have a strong group of players and some outstanding young talent. We'll remain confident, and we won't allow this defeat to discourage us,” Ouahbi told FIFA.
CAF sends message to Morocco
Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco after their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final.
The African football governing body acknowledged the Atlas Lions’ historic run after becoming the last team from the continent to be eliminated.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.