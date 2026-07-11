A coalition of civil society groups alleged that the ICPC is politically targeting former minister Chief Uche Nnaji to derail his 2027 Enugu governorship ambition

The group claimed Nnaji's detention over an alleged certificate forgery case is a political witch-hunt and demanded his immediate release

The coalition threatened nationwide protests and legal action against the ICPC Chairman if Nnaji is not released

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A coalition of civil society leaders and organisations on Friday accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of allegedly carrying out a politically motivated campaign against former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, describing his arrest and continued detention as a "political witch-hunt" allegedly aimed at frustrating his political aspirations ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Enugu State.

Coalition demands immediate release of former minister Uche Nnaji Photo: Enugu

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a world press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) National Secretariat in Abuja, the coalition alleged that the ongoing certificate forgery case involving Nnaji had been manipulated for political purposes.

The briefing, jointly signed by Comrade Kennedy Iyere and other civil society leaders, accused Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, and Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh (SAN) of orchestrating what it described as a coordinated effort to destroy Nnaji's political career.

The organisations, however, did not present documentary evidence at the briefing to substantiate the allegations.

According to the coalition:

"Anyone who truly wants to know the truth about the ongoing case of certificate forgery levelled against Chief Uche Nnaji by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, should first dig deeper into the politics that brought Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya into office as the Vice-Chancellor of the university."

The group further alleged that the appointment of the vice-chancellor was politically influenced.

The coalition declared:

"It is painful that the ICPC, its Chairman and some online media platforms have become part of the actors acting out this funny script. As CSO groups, we have resolved to carry out thorough investigations on the politics that surrounded the emergence of Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya as VC of UNN, and will shock the world with our findings."

The civil society organisations insisted that Nnaji's detention was politically motivated rather than based on genuine anti-corruption concerns.

The statement read:

"Based on the available facts, it is very clear that the arrest and continued detention of Chief Uche Nnaji by the ICPC and its Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), is a pure case of biased political witch-hunt."a

The coalition further alleged that the detention was being orchestrated "to destroy the political career and ambition of Chief Uche Nnaji."

The groups also argued that because the certificate forgery case remains before a competent court, public comments capable of influencing judicial proceedings should be avoided.

The coalition stated:

"The case of certificate forgery against Chief Uche Nnaji by the Vice-Chancellor of UNN is sub judice. Judgment is yet to be delivered, and unguided public comments capable of influencing the outcome or prejudicing a fair trial must be restricted."

It alleged that the anti-graft agency had violated that principle by making public statements concerning the matter.

The statement added.

"What the ICPC and its Chairman have done to Chief Uche Nnaji by already condemning him publicly as a certificate forger over a trial yet to be concluded by the court is totally unfair and indeed a violation of his right of self-defence and fair hearing."

The coalition also criticised Nnaji's continued detention, arguing that it was unlawful and politically calculated.

The coalition declared:

"We condemn in totality the continued unlawful detention of Chief Uche Nnaji by the ICPC and its Chairman. As a lawyer, he ought to know that his actions are unlawful and capable of compelling public agitations and widespread protests."

According to the CSOs, "By their continued arrest and detention of Chief Uche Nnaji, the ICPC and its Chairman are directly and indirectly provoking public outrage and widespread anti-government protests."

The coalition demanded Nnaji's immediate release.

it said:

"We are issuing strict warnings to the ICPC and its Chairman, demanding that they, as a matter of urgency, release Chief Uche Nnaji and stop endangering the country's already fragile political stability."

The coalition further warned that failure to release Nnaji before the close of business on Friday would trigger nationwide demonstrations.

The statement declared:

"If Chief Uche Nnaji is not released before the close of work today, Friday, July 10, 2026, we shall massively mobilise our youths to hit the streets in protest against this act of injustice."

It further alleged that the detention was intended to prevent Nnaji from participating in the 2027 governorship election.

the coalition alleged:

"The ICPC and its Chairman are keeping him in order to intimidate him enough to withdraw from the 2027 Enugu governorship contest against Governor Peter Mbah."

"They want to keep him till after INEC's deadline for the submission and upload of candidates' documents. But this injustice cannot stand because we have resolved to reverse the trend."

The coalition also announced plans to initiate legal action against the ICPC Chairman.

The group said:

"We have decided to file a lawsuit against the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), for what we consider gross professional misconduct."

It further called for an investigation into the conduct of the ICPC Chairman and demanded his resignation.

The coalition warned that if its demands were ignored, it would sustain nationwide protests until what it described as justice was achieved.

Source: Legit.ng