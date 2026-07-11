Argentina's official tourism authority confirmed that citizens of more than 120 countries can visit the South American nation without applying for a tourist visa

African countries including South Africa are on the visa-free list, alongside major nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan

Travellers exempt from the visa requirement may still need a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds, and a confirmed travel itinerary before entry is granted

Argentina, the South American nation widely associated with football icon Lionel Messi, has confirmed that citizens of more than 120 countries can travel there for tourism without needing to obtain a visa in advance.

The country's official tourism authority published the full breakdown of its visa exemption policy, noting that while dozens of nationalities are covered, travellers must still meet certain entry requirements regardless of their visa status.

Messi's Argentina announces nations that can visit without a visa. Photo credit: DuKai photographer, Javier Ghersi, Buda Mendes/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These include holding a valid passport, demonstrating access to sufficient funds for their stay, and presenting a confirmed travel itinerary.

For specific categories of visitors, such as business travellers, additional exceptions may also apply.

Countries that can enter Argentina visa-free

The official list spans continents and covers a wide range of nationalities. From Europe, citizens of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and many others qualify.

North American passport holders from the United States and Canada are also included, as are travellers from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea in the Asia-Pacific region.

Several African and Middle Eastern nationalities also feature on the list. South Africa is included, as are Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and several others are covered under the exemption.

The full list of visa-free countries, also includes nations such as Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

It is worth noting that the visa exemption comes with conditions in some cases, including limits on the maximum duration of a permitted stay.

What travellers still need to know

Even for passport holders from exempt countries, Argentina's entry requirements are not entirely paperwork-free.

Authorities may ask for supporting documents at the border, and travellers are advised to prepare accordingly before departure.

For citizens of countries not on the visa-free list, a tourist visa application will be required prior to travel.

46 visa-free countries Nigerian passport holders can visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian passport holders can access about 46 destinations in 2026 without a traditional visa.

ECOWAS visa-free entry makes West Africa the most accessible region for the green passport.

Source: Legit.ng