Tina Lai's biography: Get to know Jeffrey Lurie's wife

The Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie married Tina Lai in 2013, shortly after divorcing Christina Weiss Lurie. Since then, they have built a successful partnership. Although Tina has played a significant role in Lurie's life, she has largely remained out of the limelight, leading to many speculations about her. What is her story?

Tina Lai is a former restaurateur known for her humble beginnings and successful culinary and retail family ventures. She became widely recognised after marrying Jeffrey Lurie, the Philadelphia Eagles owner, in 2013. Explore this piece for in-depth coverage of Jeffrey Lurie and his wife, Tina Lai, as they navigate their lives together.

Profile summary

Full name Tina Lai Lurie Date of birth 13 April 1975 Age 48 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Saigon, Vietnam Current residence Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 137 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Nhu Lai Mother Thuyen Luu Siblings 7 Marital status Married Spouse Jeffrey Robert Lurie Education Lamberton High School Profession Businesswoman Net worth $100,000

Tina Lai's biography

Tina, the youngest of eight children, was born on 13 April 1975 to Thuyen Luu and Nhu Lai. The Vietnamese family, who previously owned a sandal factory in Saigon, migrated to America in 1978, seeking refuge from oppressive Communist rule in their home country.

The family of ten fled Saigon by boat. After spending days stranded in the South China Sea and suffering near starvation, they were rescued and taken to a United Nations refugee camp in Malaysia.

After a nine-month stay in Malaysia, the Lai family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The family that later achieved impressive success in the Philadelphia retail and food service industry started life in a cramped apartment on 2nd and Girard Avenue. In a statement on the family's restaurant website, Eat At Vietnam, the family said:

The Lai family came to this country with little more than the clothes on their backs. With talent, vision, and hard work, they raised their children and succeeded in their businesses.

What is Tina Lai's age?

The Vietnamese-born businesswoman is 49 years old as of 2024. She was born on 13 April 1975, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

In the 1980s, the family worked together at the local restaurant. Lai's brother, Benny, shared an anecdote with Chestnut Hill Local's Len Lear about the whole family's effort to collect fruits during the blueberry season in New Jersey that began before dawn. He said:

Every family member worked hard, and all the money earned went toward building the business (a restaurant and a convenience store).

She worked for the family business and was often seen behind the register at the Fu Wah Deli or managing Vietnam Cafe.

In 2008, she took over the managing role for Philadelphia magazine's Best Ethnic Restaurant from her elder brother, Benny Lai. However, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tina Lai no longer works at the restaurant.

Together, Lai and her husband are involved in various philanthropic causes. Although she is often seen cheering the Eagles alongside her husband, she has also not assumed any official role in the NFL franchise.

When did Tina Lai and Jeffrey Lurie meet?

The American businessman reportedly met Lai through a mutual friend in 2012, shortly after he divorced his previous wife, Christina Weiss Lurie. They started dating and eventually married in May 2013.

FAQs

Who is Tina Lai? She is a businesswoman married to Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles. What is Tina Lai's ethnicity? She is of Asian ethnicity, originally from Saigon, Vietnam. Where did Tina Lai go to school? She went to Lamberton High School. How did Jeffrey Lurie meet Tina Lai? Jeffrey Lurie met Tina Lai through mutual friends in 2012, shortly after his divorce from Christina Weiss Lurie. How much is Tina Lai's net worth? According to BestToppers and BIJog, she is allegedly worth $100,000. Does Tina Lai have kids? She does not have any children. What is the age difference between the Eagles' owner and wife? The was born on 8 September 1951, while Tina Lai was born on 13 April 1975, making their age difference approximately 24 years.

Unlike most celebrity wives, Tina Lai Lurie has maintained a low profile in the public eye. Details of her personal life, such as her career and love life after marrying one of the wealthiest men in America, have yet to be revealed.

