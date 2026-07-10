A viral X post falsely attributed a quote to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, claiming his son is gay

TheCableCheck reviewed the full interview with Chude Jideonwo and found no evidence that Obi made the statement

The #WithChude interview team confirmed to fact-checkers that the former Anambra state governor never made the claim

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A post circulating on X falsely claims that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), declared that his son is gay and called for the legalisation of same-gender marriage in Nigeria.

The post, published on Thursday by X user @Bayo_Bilisi, who has 12,300 followers, featured a photograph of Obi alongside a fabricated quote purportedly lifted from his interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The claim that Peter Obi said his son is gay is false. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The doctored text read:

"My son is gay. Why can't we allow gay people to marry each other? We have to show them love."

The user captioned the post with "Hope he will say this in Kano later this year," a likely reference to the upcoming 2027 general election campaign.

The post garnered more than 70,000 views, 500 likes, 200 reposts, and 300 comments.

What Obi actually said in the interview

A fact-checking outlet, CableCheck, reviewed the full recording of Obi's conversation with Chude Jideonwo and found no trace of the attributed remarks.

The interview focused on entirely different subjects: the legal standing of the NDC following a recent court ruling.

It also talked about Obi's allegation that the federal government was deliberately targeting opposition figures and disrupting his business interests.

Obi used the word "son" just once throughout the interview, and it appeared in a passage where he described social distancing he said he had experienced from acquaintances who feared political repercussions.

"I now see people I know at the airport not greeting me because they are afraid that if they greet me, they will become targets of the government.

"I also have people send me invitations saying, 'My son or daughter is getting married, but please don't come'"

The #WithChude interview production team, contacted directly by CableCheck, categorically denied that any such statement was made.

"No, please. He never said this," the team responded.

Verdict: The claim is false

The quote attributed to Obi is fabricated. No portion of his interview with Chude Jideonwo contains any reference to his son's sexuality or to gay marriage. CableCheck rated the claim false.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Peter Obi's political activities and the NDC's legal battles surrounding the party's recognition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Viral post misquotes Peter Obi on claim that his son is gay. Photo credit: Mt Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi reacts to Adeboye's statement on 'Tinubu

Recall that Peter Obi backed Pastor Adeboye's claim that President Tinubu had done his best on security, but questioned whether that best was sufficient.

Obi made the remarks during a YouTube interview with Chude Jideonwo, arguing that the presidency demands competence, capacity, and character.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate said Tinubu lacked the capacity to lead Nigeria and needed to step aside.

Peter Obi speaks on El-Rufai's detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi said he was moved by a viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai and called for transparent, fair justice for all Nigerians.

The former Anambra State governor warned against selective justice, saying it erodes public trust and threatens national unity.

Obi said bail conditions should not be punitive before trial and urged law enforcement to strictly follow due process.

Source: Legit.ng