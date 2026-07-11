Nollywood actor Femi Branch has pleaded with Nigerian politicians to stop dragging innocent children into political battles

The actor reacted after the release of the 46 pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State, describing their experience as heartbreaking

Femi Branch also questioned the emotional impact of the 56-day captivity on the rescued children

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has made an emotional appeal to Nigerian political leaders following the release of the schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State.

He urged them to stop using innocent children as pawns in political conflicts.

The respected actor shared his thoughts in a video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, shortly after the 46 victims regained their freedom after spending nearly two months in captivity.

Femi Branch has pleaded with Nigerian politicians to stop dragging innocent children into political battles. Photos: Femi Branch.

Source: Instagram

Femi Branch reacts to Oyo school abduction

The latest incident involved pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, who were kidnapped and held captive for 56 days before eventually regaining their freedom on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Reacting to the development, Femi Branch expressed sadness over the trauma the children may have experienced during their time in captivity.

According to him, Nigerian children are already facing enormous challenges, making it even more painful to imagine what they endured in the forest.

"I just want to make an appeal and beg us in this country. I'm not directing this to anybody but I'm begging all of us that whatever dirty politics that we're all playing, can we just leave the innocent children out of it," he said.

The actor argued that many Nigerian children are already struggling with poor educational facilities and other societal challenges.

He questioned why they should also become victims of political disputes.

"The children in this country are suffering enough. The so-called schools they are going to, the quality of education, and everything is scrambled. They are suffering enough," he stated.

Femi Branch added that spending 56 days in the bush could have severe emotional and psychological consequences for the rescued pupils.

"Innocent children were in the bush for 56 days. Those kids must be traumatized by now and needed to be attended to," he lamented.

Comments about Governor Makinde

The actor also referenced comments made by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde regarding the timing of the abduction.

According to Branch, the governor suggested that the incident occurred shortly after he declared his intention to contest the presidency, implying that politics may have played a role.

Without accusing any individual directly, the actor appealed to politicians across the country to leave children out of political disagreements.

"I'm just appealing to us to leave the innocent children out of our madness, please," he concluded.

Watch the Instagram video of Femi Branch speaking about the Orire schoolchildren

Femi Branch questions the emotional impact of the 56-day captivity on the rescued children. Photo: Femi Branch.

Source: Instagram

Femi Branch shares how House of Ga'a stretched him

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, actor Femi Branch shared how he was stretched creatively to deliver on his role in the movie House of Ga'a.

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions in the movie were what gave him away.

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit, and he opened up to Legit.ng on how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview.

Source: Legit.ng