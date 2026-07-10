OIS Services confirmed that visa application submission and biometric services for Nigerian missions in the United States have been temporarily suspended

The company clarified that it was not disengaged but was undergoing an administrative recognition process required by the US government

OIS, in an exclusive statement made available to Legit.ng, shared what it was doing to conclude the process and restore services as quickly as possible

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - OIS Services has announced the temporary suspension of visa application and biometric collection services it provided on behalf of Nigeria's embassy and consulates across the United States (US).

OIS clarified that the pause stems from an unresolved administrative process rather than a formal termination of its role.

OIS Services says the pause in Nigeria visa services in the US is temporary and not a disengagement. Photo credit: @oisservices, @Meteornigeria, @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Nigeria visa services temporarily paused

The company issued an official statement on Friday, July 10, 2026, exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, refuting reports that it had been "disengaged" from its responsibilities and describing the claim as inaccurate.

According to OIS, the suspension is tied to a US government requirement that private companies operating as service providers for foreign missions obtain formal administrative recognition before they can continue to offer consular support functions, such as visa processing and biometric data collection.

The company said services had been placed on hold pending the conclusion of that recognition process.

Visa: What does this mean for Nigerian applicants?

The development directly affects Nigerians in the United States who rely on OIS as a third-party channel to submit visa applications or complete biometric requirements at Nigerian consular posts.

Multiple media outlets reported on Thursday, July 10, that Nigeria had suspended third-party services for visa applicants in the country, a move that had already generated considerable concern among applicants awaiting consular appointments.

OIS stated in its press release:

"The current situation relates to an administrative process concerning the recognition of private companies, such as OIS, as service providers supporting visa processing and related consular functions on behalf of foreign missions, in accordance with applicable U.S. Government procedures."

The company added that it remained committed to the Government of Nigeria and was engaging constructively with the relevant authorities towards resuming normal operations once the administrative requirements had been satisfied. Applicants were urged to exercise patience while the process ran its course, with OIS promising further updates as circumstances developed.

OIS temporarily pauses visa applications and biometric services pending administrative clearance. The interior ministry is in charge of visa policies in Nigeria. Photo credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Why were Nigeria visa services paused?

OIS did not provide a specific timeline for when services would be restored, nor did it detail which stage of the administrative process was currently outstanding. The company's statement was notably measured in tone, emphasising continued cooperation with both Nigerian and US government bodies rather than assigning responsibility for the delay to any single party.

The suspension adds to a growing list of administrative hurdles shaping Nigeria's consular operations abroad, with the situation drawing particular attention given the large population of Nigerians residing in or seeking to travel to and from the United States.

Read more on visa

NIS introduces contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng