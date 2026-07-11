UK reaffirms visa requirements for nationals of over 100 countries, including Nigeria and India

Exemptions available for certain travellers from China and Taiwan under updated Immigration Rules

Visitors must secure entry clearance before short-term stays, reinforcing the UK's border controls and regulations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its visa requirements for short-term visitors, confirming that nationals of more than 100 countries and territories must obtain a visa before travelling to Britain for visits or stays of less than six months.

The updated guidance, published under the UK's Immigration Rules Appendix Visitor, clarifies the countries whose citizens require entry clearance before departure, while also outlining categories of travellers who must obtain visas regardless of their nationality.

UK updates visa rule, confirms list of countries requiring visas for short stays. Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

UK confirms visa requirement for over 100 countries

According to the revised Immigration Rules released by the UK Home Office on July 1, citizens of more than 100 countries are required to secure a visa before travelling to the UK unless they qualify for specific exemptions under existing immigration regulations.

The guidance applies to individuals travelling for tourism, family visits, business meetings, short courses, medical treatment and other temporary purposes lasting less than six months.

Among the countries whose nationals require a UK visitor visa are Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, Zimbabwe and many others.

The updated list also includes countries across Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Special exemptions apply to some travellers

While reaffirming the visa rules, the Home Office noted that limited exemptions remain available for certain travellers from the People's Republic of China and Taiwan.

These exceptions are identified in the Immigration Rules with an asterisk and are governed by additional provisions contained elsewhere in the Appendix Visitor.

The UK government advised travellers to verify whether they qualify for any exemption before making travel arrangements.

Other travellers who must obtain UK visas

Beyond nationality-based requirements, the Immigration Rules also specify other categories of people who must obtain entry clearance before travelling to Britain.

According to the guidance, stateless persons must obtain a visa before departure.

The rules also apply to individuals travelling on documents other than a national passport or, where permitted, a national identity card.

The Home Office explained that this requirement applies regardless of whether the travel document was issued by a country appearing on the visa-national list. The only exception is where the United Kingdom has issued the document.

Nigerians remain on the visa-required list

Nigeria remains among the countries whose citizens must obtain a visitor visa before travelling to the UK for any stay lasting less than six months.

According to a report cited by Punch, prospective visitors are expected to complete the visa application process and receive entry clearance before boarding a flight to the UK.

New visa rule lands in the UK: visitors now need an order for short stays. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest update serves as a reminder for travellers to check the UK's immigration requirements well ahead of their intended travel dates to avoid delays or being denied boarding.

The revised Immigration Rules reinforce the UK's existing border controls while providing updated guidance for visitors, ensuring that eligible travellers obtain the necessary documentation before entering the country for short-term visits.

Canada releases full list of visa and eTA countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada has updated its travel requirements, providing detailed guidance on the documents visitors need before entering the country while clarifying which nationalities require a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

The revised guidance outlines the entry rules for tourists, students, workers, permanent residents, dual citizens and transit passengers. It also highlights the requirements for travellers from countries such as Nigeria, India, China and several others.

The update comes as Canada continues to strengthen border management while making it easier for eligible travellers from selected countries to enter the country.

Source: Legit.ng