David Beckham hosted England's squad at his Inter Miami training ground ahead of their 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Norway

Captain Harry Kane revealed Beckham delivered words of encouragement and stays in regular contact with the England squad

England received fitness boosts with Declan Rice and Marc Guehi both training, though Jarell Quansah remains suspended

David Beckham welcomed England's squad to his Inter Miami training complex in Florida ahead of the Three Lions' 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Norway, scheduled for Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The former England captain opened up the Florida Blue Training Center to Thomas Tuchel's side and took time to speak personally with several players, including record goalscorer Harry Kane.

David Beckham has paid a visit to England's camp before the Three Lions' quarter-final versus Norway. Photo by Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

As seen on England's official X page, Beckham, who also serves as co-owner of Inter Miami, used the occasion to offer words of encouragement as England chase a first major men's tournament triumph in 60 years.

According to The Newsmill Kane described the visit as a meaningful boost to squad morale.

"He just wished us luck. After most games, he messages me and we stay in touch. He's obviously a big England fan. We know how much it meant for him to play for England and be captain," the skipper said.

"He was there to support us. We were obviously using his home, the home he's built, so we appreciate him doing that for us. Ultimately, it was good to catch up with him and for the other lads to have a chat with him. He is an English legend, he was wishing us well and hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow."

England's injury situation ahead of Norway tie

England received encouraging news on the fitness front, with Declan Rice and Marc Guehi both taking part in training, The Sun reports.

Rice has been managing a persistent hamstring problem compounded by illness but now appears likely to feature, while Tuchel indicated he will make a final decision on Guehi, who has also been dealing with a hamstring complaint, closer to kick-off.

The squad will be without defender Jarell Quansah, however, who serves the second match of a two-game suspension following his red card against Mexico in the round of 16.

His absence leaves Tuchel short of options at right-back.

England progressed to the last eight in dramatic fashion, overcoming co-hosts Mexico 3-2 despite finishing the second half with 10 men.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and Kane converted a decisive penalty to secure the result, sending England into their 11th World Cup quarter-final appearance.

The Florida Blue Training Center holds a degree of familiarity for some members of the squad.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford both completed private fitness programmes at the Inter Miami facility during the off-season, meaning the venue is where Lionel Messi trains during the MLS campaign.

Standing in England's way is a Norway side that made history by eliminating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the previous round.

Erling Haaland scored both goals against Brazil and has now netted seven times at the tournament, equalling the record for most goals by a player in a debut World Cup, last set by Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974.

Supercomputer predicts England vs Norway quarter-final

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Opta's supercomputer prediction for the highly anticipated quarter-final match between England and Norway in the 2026 World Cup.

With Harry Kane and Erling Haaland set to clash, this encounter not only features two of football's finest strikers but also holds significant implications for both teams' aspirations on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng