The Middlebelt Pentecostal Association welcomed President Tinubu's decision to retain Vice President Shettima as his 2027 running mate

MPA President Rev. Jolly Usman said northern Christians witnessed tangible progress in infrastructure and security under the current administration

The association urged Nigerians to judge the Tinubu-Shettima ticket on governance results rather than religious composition

Abuja, FCT - The Middlebelt Pentecostal Association (MPA) has thrown its support behind the Tinubu-Shettima ticket for the 2027 presidential election, praising the decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as a sign of political continuity and stable governance.

The endorsement came through a formal statement issued in Abuja shortly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his nomination forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, July 10.

The Middlebelt Pentecostal Association backs President Tinubu's decision to retain Vice President Shettima as his 2027 running mate. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

MPA President Rev. Jolly Usman of the Grace Assembly said the ticket reflects strategic national leadership.

"We, the Middlebelt Pentecostal Association, wholeheartedly hail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's nomination of Kashim Shettima as running mate for the 2027 election," he said. "This decision signals continuity in leadership and a clear commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda that has begun transforming critical sectors across our nation."

Northern Christians back Tinubu-Shettima ticket

Rev. Usman argued that northern Christians had recorded measurable improvements under the current administration, particularly in infrastructure delivery, security interventions in the Middle Belt, and efforts to close developmental gaps between regions. He credited Shettima specifically for driving interfaith dialogue and supporting humanitarian responses in areas affected by conflict.

"Vice President Shettima has demonstrated uncommon commitment to national cohesion. His collaboration with President Tinubu has yielded results in agriculture, education, and peace-building initiatives that directly benefit our communities," Rev. Usman noted, adding that the MPA reached its position after consulting member churches and arriving at a collective consensus.

The MPA president also pointed to farmer-herder reconciliation programmes and infrastructure projects reaching underserved communities as evidence that the administration governs without ethnic or religious bias.

Religion should not drive the vote, says MPA

Addressing the long-standing debate over religious balance on presidential tickets, Rev. Usman urged Christian groups across the country to prioritise performance over sectarian considerations.

"This is not about religion; it is about results. The Tinubu-Shettima administration has shown it can deliver for all Nigerians regardless of faith or ethnicity," he said.

He concluded with a call to action directed at APC structures and the broader northern electorate.

"Northern Christians under the MPA stand firmly with President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima. Their joint ticket represents hope for a more united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria," Rev. Usman declared. "We call on the APC to mobilise effectively and on all citizens to rally behind leaders who have proven their capacity to govern in challenging times."

2027 elections: Tinubu told to drop Shettima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu was advised to adopt a more inclusive political arrangement by choosing a Hausa-Fulani running mate in the 2027 elections.

A Yoruba leader and public affairs commentator, Dr Oyedele Oyewumi, said Tinubu should also support the emergence of a Senate President from the southeast.

Oyewumi said such a political configuration will promote a greater sense of belonging among the country’s diverse ethnic and regional groups.

Source: Legit.ng