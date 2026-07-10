The UAE has published a comprehensive list of countries eligible for a visa on arrival.

It shows nationals of the US, the UK, and other countries can stay in the UAE under the visa-on-arrival scheme

Details on the UAE government website explain the differences in the permitted length of stay and information for travellers

The UAE government, shortly after publishing a list of countries that are not eligible for a visa on arrival, has now explained in detail the specific number of days people from these countries can stay in the country.

UAE made it clear that although it provides a visa on arrival for nationals of some countries, the number of days they are allowed to stay differs.

UAE publishes days eligible travellers can stay on visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa on arrival

There are qualifications a foreigner must meet before becoming eligible for a visa on arrival.

Legit.ng, in this article, has given a breakdown of the number of days nationals or citizens of eligible countries can stay in the UAE under the visa-on-arrival policy.

* For citizens or nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council and visa-exempt countries, these individuals are allowed to stay in the UAE for a specified period.

According to information on the UAE website, the duration ranges from 30 to 90 days.

UAE: Visa on arrival by duration

* Nationals of some eligible countries who wish to enter the UAE using the visa-on-arrival scheme also qualify for the permit.

Eligible nationals from the US, UK, EU countries, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have the privilege of staying in the UAE for 30 days.

* While nationals of different countries enjoy different benefits, the same applies to citizens of India and a few other countries.

According to details on the UAE website, Indian citizens or passport holders with a valid visa from the US, UK, EU countries, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, or South Korea can stay in the UAE on a visa-on-arrival basis for 14 days.

UAE announces visa-on-arrival stay duration for eligible nationalities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

* Visa on arrival for Indonesia and some other countries comes with the same privilege.

Details show that nationals of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, the Philippines, and Kenya, with a qualifying permit, can stay in the UAE for between 14 and 60 days.

The UAE government also made it clear that the qualifying visa must be valid at the time of travel.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia introduced a new Package Visa pilot programme to make it easier for international tourists to visit the Kingdom.

The report explained that the new system allows eligible travellers to apply for a tourist visa, book round-trip flights, reserve hotel accommodation, and access other travel services in a single transaction.

Lady posts conversation with Saudi Arabian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after exchanging messages with a Saudi Arabian man she met on TikTok.

She posted their WhatsApp conversation online after the man asked her to show her face and body in a voice note. However, the lady declined the request and jokingly blamed Nigeria's power situation for not granting it.

Source: Legit.ng