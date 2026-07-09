Morooco's Ayyoub Bouaddi has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of their quarterfinal match against France

The midfielder has become the second-youngest player to feature in a World Cup quarter-final in the tournament's history

Only Pelé, who was 17 years and 239 days old during Brazil's 1958 quarter-final against Wales, is younger

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi has etched his name into World Cup history, becoming the second-youngest player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final at the age of 18 years and 280 days.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi listed the teenage midfielder to feature for the Atlas Lions against two-time World Champions, France

Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is the second-youngest player to play in the quarterfinal of the World Cup behind Brazil legend Pele. Photo by Kevin C. Cox and Alex Gotfryd/CORBIS/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Bouaddi behind Pele

According to OptaJoe, Ayyoub Bouaddi now sits just below Brazilian legend Pele, who was 17 years and 239 days old when he played in Brazil's 1958 World Cup quarter-final against Wales, per ESPN.

That record has stood for 68 years, and Bouaddi's appearance in the 2026 tournament now places him in extraordinarily rare company alongside one of football's greatest icons.

The Lille star is not only the youngest player at this stage of the 2026 tournament, but he is also the first African player to appear in a World Cup quarter-final at such a young age, underlining Morocco's growing stature as a continental football powerhouse.

Morocco's run to the quarter-finals continues to build on the historic precedent the Atlas Lions set at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some fans as the Moroccan created a unique feat. Read them below:

@aimshrim said:

"Only Pelé reached a World Cup quarter-final at a younger age.

"That's extraordinary company for Ayyoub Bouaddi to keep at just 18."

@ZeeofLagos added:

"When the only player younger than you is Pelé, you’re doing something extraordinary. 🌟🇲🇦

"Joining Pelé in the World Cup record books at 18… that’s a statement. 👏"

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared the outcome of France vs Morocco.

The cat backs Les Bleus to win the match and progress to the semi-final for the third consecutive tournament, having reached the final in the past two editions.

Source: Legit.ng