Content creator Caramel Plug publicly confronted actress Anita Joseph for allegedly replacing her face with hers

Anita Joseph posted the edited image four days ago with a caption and even responded in comments as though she was the woman in the original photo

The drama sparked heated debate online, with social media users divided over whether the incident was deliberate or simply a case of poor judgement

Nigerian social media has been set ablaze after content creator Caramel Plugg publicly accused actress Anita Joseph of photoshopping her face onto birthday photos that originally featured Caramel.

A few weeks ago, Caramel celebrated her birthday with a striking photoshoot showcasing her in various elegant poses.

Caramel Plug left stunned after Anita Joseph swapped faces in her birthday photos. Credit: realanitajoseph, caramel.plug

Source: Instagram

She captioned the images with a heartfelt message:

"Happy Birthday Ogechi Ukonu 🎉🎊🥂 And just as Esther's life was in Alignment with Gods purpose, so will Mine continue to be…God is good! & I will definitely be shaking my nyash todayyy for sure! 😁🥂."

The birthday content appeared to come and go without incident until the same photos resurfaced weeks later, this time with Caramel's head replaced by Anita Joseph's.

The actress posted the doctored image four days ago alongside the caption: "A woman cannot submit and be in survival mode at the same time."

She also responded to comments beneath the post in a manner suggesting she was the original subject of the photographs.

Caramel Plug's Public Callout

Caramel took to Snapchat to express her disbelief, and the post quickly went viral. What appeared to sting most was that the two women share no social media connection whatsoever.

"You don't even follow me on any socials, we don't know each other. Anita, you removed my head from my picture and inserted your head in it and posted it publicly," she wrote.

The incident left many online observers questioning whether the move was a deliberate attempt to pass off another person's image as her own, or simply a lapse in judgement.

Caramel Plug confronts Anita Joseph over edited birthday pictures. Credit: Caramel.plug

Source: Instagram

Social Media Reacts to Caramel's callout

Opinions across social media were divided, with some finding humour in the situation and others siding with Caramel's frustration. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@iambucks0 wrote:

"This one na proper 'your head, my body' drama. AI boys, una dey try too much!"

@ade_397 commented:

"There's nothing wrong using ai... btw ai don save you from showing your real self and the video is dope too"

@ChinazaAwadike shared:

"Why is Caramel so angry?? Even after the apology she's still not sounding cool. Abegi!"

@AbayomiOlanre13 reacted:

"Some people too day do sha what the f did I just watch 😂"

@chrixx_o wrote:

"2 can coexist, no be today borrow pose start. Team 'independent woman' steal it till you make it."

Caramel Plugg faces backlash over alleged visa scam

Legit.ng once highlighted facts about allegations against brand influencer Caramel Plugg, who was accused of failing to refund N2 million for a visa processing service. After being called out, a Ghanaian lady threatened to leak private photos if her demands were not met, drawing significant public attention and debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng