MC Fish's new girlfriend, Gbemso, has sparked online buzz after sharing a cryptic message about maturity

The post quickly fueled speculation, with social media users debating whether it was aimed at someone in particular

The message has since generated widespread reactions, leaving fans eager to understand the full story

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph’s ex-husband, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has found himself in the spotlight again after his new lover, Gbemso, shared a cryptic post online.

The message, which many fans interpreted as a subtle jab, carried a strong tone about self-worth and direct communication. Gbemso wrote:

Fans react as Anita Joseph's ex-husband's girlfriend shares pointed message online. Credit: @mcfish

Source: Instagram

"Until you address me directly, you do not have an issue with me. You have an issue with yourself. I don't respond to whispers, assumptions, side comments, or conversations held in rooms I am not standing in.

"If it was serious enough to speak around me, it should be mature enough to bring to me. Until then, that is not conflict; that is avoidance wearing confidence."

Her words quickly stirred reactions, with some followers suggesting the post was aimed at Anita Joseph, while others argued it was simply a general statement about handling conflict.

The post has since fueled conversations online.

See the Instagram post of Anita Joseph's ex-husband's girlfriend that left many talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that MC Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, made waves online.

The couple reportedly parted ways a few months ago, and details of their separation have sparked widespread discussion on social media.

In the video, MC Fish and his new lover were seen together in a bedroom setting, sharing a private moment.

During their conversation, MC Fish told his lover that there was no need for them to attend a physical church service since they could participate in an online service instead.

He went on to make a playful remark, asking her to open up so that he could do something to her.

Reacting to his comment, MC Fish's lover laughed and playfully asked him to stop.

Recently, the hype man granted an interview in which he claimed that both he and the actress were unfaithful during their marriage.

According to him, Anita Joseph allegedly had relationships with some of her colleagues, while he also admitted to wrongdoing in the marriage.

Anita Joseph later reacted to the allegations, urging MC Fish to move on and leave the past behind.

Recall that Stanley Ontop was among the first to announce that the actress's marriage had ended. He also alleged that Anita Joseph threw MC Fish's belongings out of her house.

Anita Joseph's ex-husband's girlfriend posts mysterious message, fans connect the dots. Credit: @anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph’s marital saga sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettty_melody said:

“I don’t respond to whispers assumptions” but you just did right here. You like attention."

roseyessence said:

"This woman keeps minding her business, y'all leave her alone."

gatsegwasi said:

"What if Anita wasn’t even referring to her? Nawa! On top that guy? Gbemi hold him tight nobody dey follow you drag."

preticherri said:

"Ahhhh I raise hand for Queen May imagine say na wetin Judy want dey do with her and e dey pain her say May no give her audience."

goldeneve128 said:

"Since this lady start to date mr fish she never get peace of mind😂."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

Source: Legit.ng