Davido has shared a post featuring his second daughter, Hailey, and his father as she vacations in Osun State

The singer revealed why he took his daughter home to visit her grandfather as he gushed over their bond

Fans were impressed by the post, with many comparing his relationship with Hailey to his bond with his other children

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared an adorable post featuring his second daughter, Hailey, and his father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, in Ede, Osun State.

In the post, the singer revealed that he took his daughter to his father’s home in Ede to spend her vacation. According to him, he wants her to learn about her roots in Osun State.

Reactions as Davido shares adorable moment with Hailey and his father in Ede. osun state. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The photos and videos showed Hailey spending time with her grandfather as they rode bicycles together on a field track. The pair looked happy and enjoyed each other’s company during the bonding moment.

Fans share thoughts on Hailey and Grandfather

Reacting to the post, fans praised the music star for the way he cares for his daughter. Many described Hailey as both a “daddy’s daughter” and “grandpa’s daughter.”

Some fans also pointed out the resemblance between Hailey and her grandfather, encouraging them to continue enjoying their special bond.

Others commented that Hailey is surrounded by love as they compared her relationship with Davido to his bond with his other children.

Davido shares reason for taking daughter to Ede, Osun state to see his father. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The post comes days after Davido shared another update about Hailey, where she was seen singing along to his song. After the music star released a new track, fans reacted to a video of Hailey singing, with some jokingly asking if she was singing in Chinese because they could not understand the words.

Davido is known for sharing moments with his children and has posted several videos and updates about Hailey over the years.

Months ago, the singer also shared a moment with his daughter when she was ill, revealing that he video-called her to check on her health.

Here is the Instagram post about Davido’s daughter and his father below:

Reactions trail Davido's post about daughter

Fans reacted after seeing the beautiful post of Davido about his daughter and her grandfather. They gushed over them and shared their take on their bond. Here are some of the comments below:

@tolu1358tolu shared:

"Our princess, so pretty and all smiles."

@thelma56754 wrote:

"A child raised in love not b!tterness like the other one."

@tolu1358tolu wrote:

"Hailey is daddy’s favourite. Enjoy your father’s family jare, na God give you this family."

@azariahsweetney reacted:

"Hailey enjoy your papa and granddaddy mother my baby."

Davido's daughter travels to Carribean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng