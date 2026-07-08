Don’t Wait for Order Before Shooting Terrorists, Defence Minister Tells Soldiers

Defence Minister General Christopher Musa has ordered soldiers to act swiftly against bandits and terrorists without waiting for approval

The directive was issued in Sokoto State during the commissioning of ₦27.127 billion worth of security vehicles and equipment

Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security, unveiling new measures and legislative efforts to combat banditry

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has issued a strong directive to security personnel, urging them to take immediate action against armed bandits and terrorists without waiting for orders.

Speaking in Sokoto State on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Musa warned that any operative who fails to act decisively would be treated as collaborating with criminals.

Defence Minister orders soldiers to confront bandits and terrorists without waiting for approval. Photo credit: DHQ/x

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“Once you are deployed, do not wait for any order from anybody to shoot any bandit or any terrorist,” he declared. “Anybody who refuses to shoot or kill any bandit or terrorist in the name of waiting for an order, we will treat you like a bandit.”

Sokoto state’s ₦27.127 billion security investment

According to PUNCH, the directive came during the commissioning of 62 operational vehicles and advanced security equipment worth ₦27.127 billion, procured by the Sokoto State Government to strengthen security operations. Governor Ahmed Aliyu highlighted that the investment included:

Bulletproof vehicles

Buffalo Armoured Personnel Carriers

320 motorcycles

3,200 security gadgets

2,000 bulletproof helmets and vests

200 night-vision goggles

Thermal devices and tactical equipment

Aliyu noted that the state had previously spent over ₦36 billion on security interventions, including barracks construction, operational vehicles, and the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.

Strategic leadership and security collaboration

General Musa praised Governor Aliyu’s commitment, describing the intervention as “a demonstration of strategic leadership, responsible governance and our collective determination to strengthen the security architecture of Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He emphasised that Sokoto remains one of the most peaceful states due to collaboration between government, security agencies and residents. The newly commissioned armoured vehicles and tactical equipment are expected to enhance mobility, intelligence gathering and force protection in the fight against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

Warning against misuse of security assets

The Defence Minister cautioned officers against neglecting or mishandling the newly acquired assets. “This equipment costs billions of naira. We don’t want to hand them over and then you throw them away or mishandle them. They must serve the purpose for which they were procured,” he said.

He reminded personnel to remain professional, protect innocent citizens and avoid harassment or extortion. “You are not to go there and extort or harass the people. You are there to protect them and work with them to eliminate bandits and terrorists operating within your area,” Musa added.

Governor Aliyu’s legislative push

Governor Aliyu revealed that his administration has forwarded a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking stiffer penalties for informants aiding bandits. He also announced plans for a Command and Control Centre to improve surveillance and coordination of security operations.

“Security is a collective responsibility and together we shall overcome every security challenge confronting our state,” Aliyu said, urging residents to provide credible intelligence to security agencies.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu strengthens security operations with armoured vehicles, gadgets and legislative measures. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

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Defence Minister Musa assesses Tinubu's security record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has rated the security performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration at between 65 and 70 per cent, despite rising concerns over recurring kidnappings and attacks across parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng