Wizkid's associate, Godson, reacted to the allegations that he defrauded IsokoBoy of N100 million

He claimed a viral video misrepresented their partnership, prompting him to petition the Lagos State Police

Godson has now shared his version of events, making fresh allegations and calling for a full investigation into the matter

Popular businessman and social media influencer, Uyi Godson Agho, widely known as Godson (@godson45 on Instagram), has denied allegations that he defrauded fellow influencer Clement Akpobome Ogudu, popularly called IsokoBoy (ISB), of N100 million.

The controversy began after a video surfaced online allegedly showing Godson pleading over disputed funds.

Wizkid's associate Godson alleges assault and secret recording amid N100m fraud controversy. Credit: @godson25

Source: Instagram

The footage, which appeared to depict physical assault and intimidation, quickly went viral and sparked widespread reactions.

In response, Godson filed a petition with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police through his lawyer, C. C. Ezenwa, Esq. He insisted the matter was a business disagreement deliberately misrepresented as fraud.

According to the petition, Godson and IsokoBoy jointly operated a clothing business valued at about N320 million. While on a business trip to China, Godson said he withdrew N16.5 million from their joint account to import goods, which were already en route to Nigeria when the dispute began.

Godson further alleged that IsokoBoy, alongside Victory Osadolor, Godwin Isiah Peter (Richie), Jakpa Emmanuel Tesimi (Alavin), and others, stormed his residence, secretly recorded him while unclothed, and circulated the footage online to damage his reputation.

Explaining his side, Godson stated:

“The business in question was worth N320 million. I had just taken N16.5 million from the proceeds. The entire goods are still with IsokoBoy. What he ought to do was to take the same share as I had taken, and we share the remaining balance equally. The social media posts and the attack on my person were needless.”

He added:

“Business is about trust and understanding. I never in my wildest imagination thought someone I considered my business partner would go this far. But then, life is a lesson. Even if a business relationship goes sour, there are legal ways to resolve the dispute.”

Godson also claimed that despite assuring his partner he would refund the money into their joint account by Friday of the same week, the video was still circulated.

“To ensure our partnership continues, I even agreed to pay back the money into our business account that same Friday, yet they went ahead to post lies about me,” he said.

In his petition, Godson urged the police to investigate the allegations and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Wizkid associate Godson petitions police over viral fraud allegations. Photos: @wizkidnews, @godson45

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Godson had called for prayers for his boss Wizkid on social media.

This was after Wizkid’s Morayo tour suffered major setbacks after several of his show venues, including the Madison Square Garden and the State Farm Arena, were cancelled over low ticket sales.

Shortly after the news went viral, concerned fans went on social media to ask questions, and some of them also tried to get answers from Wizkid’s associate, Godson, on Snapchat.

In response to a fan’s question about Wizkid’s shows getting cancelled, Godson asked for prayers for the Morayo crooner. According to him, the Star Boy is still grieving and nobody is trying to help him.

He wrote:

“Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think that he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad.”

Daniel Regha slams Wizkid's song with Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial Nigerian critic and social commentator, Daniel Regha, sparked a heated online debate over KAI!, the much-anticipated collaboration between Wizkid and Olamide.

The music analyst didn’t hold back as he rated the track 3 out of 10, accusing both Afrobeats heavyweights of delivering subpar performances on what should have been a chart-topping hit.

Source: Legit.ng