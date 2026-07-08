Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the former vice president of Nigeria, has announced two strategic appointments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by the former vice president's media office, and shared by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement on Wednesday, July 8.

Atiku Abubakar appoints 2 special assistants on community engagement Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Atiku appointed Aliyu Bello and Victor Moses as senior special assistant on community engagement and special assistant on community engagement.

The statement further disclosed Bello as a seasoned journalist, entrepreneur, international trader and respected grassroots politician with track records in public service, leadership and mentoring of youth. Bello holds a master's degree in mass communication along with certificate in leadership and business management.

He had served as PDP youth leader in Kaduna on two terms, a promoter of youth political participation, and a former financial secretary of the state PDP before his defection to the ADC.

On the other hand, the Moses is a scholar, entreprenuer and public affairs strategist with about 20 years in strategic communications, behavioural research, public mobilisation and grassroot engagement. He holds Ph.D. in Psychology and has been the national publicity secretary of the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) since 2021. He played key role in stakeholder engagement and grassroot mobilisation.

Source: Legit.ng