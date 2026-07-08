ADC Deputy National Chairman Naja'atu Mohammed barred governorship aspirant Ibrahim Khalil from getting the party's Kano ticket over alleged loyalty to President Tinubu

Naja'atu cited widespread hunger and insecurity across the North under Tinubu's administration as a reason no fair-minded Northerner would back such a candidate

The party inaugurated a new Kano State ADC Caretaker Committee and has yet to announce its consensus governorship candidate ahead of 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has effectively shut the door on governorship aspirant Malam Ibrahim Khalil's chances of securing the party's 2027 ticket in Kano state, citing his perceived allegiance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ADC Deputy National Chairman for the North West, Naja'atu Mohammed, made the declaration at a press conference in Kano.

As disclosed by Daily Trust, she stated that the party could not entrust its ticket to any aspirant whose commitment to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remained in question.

ADC takes a firm stand as Naja'atu explains why Tinubu loyalists won't get the party's ticket. Photo: officialABAT

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According to Naja'atu, Khalil's loyalty to President Tinubu is publicly documented, having made repeated declarations to that effect.

She framed the party's position in blunt terms: "No fair-minded Northerner would want to politically associate with any aspirant perceived to be loyal to Tinubu, given the hardship, pain and anguish the region has suffered under this administration."

Naja'atu blames Tinubu for Northern suffering

The Deputy National Chairman went further, accusing the current administration of presiding over a deterioration of living conditions across northern Nigeria.

She said hunger and insecurity had deepened significantly over the past four years, painting a grim picture of women left to mourn husbands killed in violence that has gone unchecked.

Naja'atu also denied acting alone to block Khalil, saying she is one of seven members of a consensus committee chaired by Ben Obi that will determine the party's candidate.

ADC yet to name Kano consensus candidate

The contest for the ADC governorship ticket in Kano state has been narrowed to two aspirants, Khalil and Ibrahim Ali Amin Little, who have been locked in a protracted rivalry.

Naja'atu insists ADC's ticket is not for aspirants seen as loyal to President Tinubu. Photo: officialABAT

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After several reconciliation efforts failed, the party resolved to adopt a consensus approach, with both men having signed an agreement to accept whoever the party ultimately selects. The consensus candidate has not yet been publicly named.

When reached for a response to Naja'atu's remarks, Khalil declined to engage, saying only: "I will not reply to her."

Sheriff asks Atiku to wait until 2031

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Borno state Governor Ali Modu Sheriff urged Atiku Abubakar not to contest the 2027 presidential election. He argued that the South should retain the presidency until 2031.

Sheriff said an unwritten power-sharing arrangement supported regional balance in Nigeria's leadership. He maintained that President Bola Tinubu deserved to complete a second term before power returned to the North.

The APC chieftain also expressed confidence that Tinubu would win re-election in 2027, while dismissing Peter Obi's chances of securing broad support from Northern voters.

Source: Legit.ng