A viral video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega at a private celebration has sparked widespread reactions across social media.

The clip captures a lively anniversary event featuring members of his women-only private club in a festive atmosphere.

The footage has fueled online conversations, with many users sharing differing opinions and curiosity about the event

A video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega reportedly celebrating with female members of his private club has gone viral, stirring conversations across social media.

The clip reportedly shows Pastor Tobi marking the eighth anniversary of Phoebes, his women-only private members’ club.

Social media reacts as video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega partying goes viral. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In the video, the women, dressed in elegant evening gowns, are seen dancing together joyfully to celebrate the milestone.

The atmosphere was described as one of visible joy and unity, with members commemorating the occasion through music and dance.

The caption accompanying the viral clip read: “Pastor Tobi and his female pastors.”

The video has since set social media abuzz, with many users sharing and commenting on the celebratory scenes.

Watch the Instagram video of pastor Tobi dancing with his female member:

Legit.ng earlier reported that pastor Tobi Adegboye, the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, now the Nxtion Family, seemingly showed support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election after he was spotted at a strategic stakeholders meeting of the City Boy Movement Diaspora in London on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Other popular faces present at the meeting included Seyi Tinubu, who is the patron of the pro-Tinubu group, and Cubana Chiefpriest.

A video showed the moment Pastor Tobi, Seyi, and others sang the national anthem. Another clip showed the cleric conversing with the president's son.

The City Boy Movement used the event to mobilise Nigerian diaspora support for the president's re-election bid.

The meeting comes amid the president's state visit to the UK. Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, March 18, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video showing the moment he joined the president and his son, Seyi, at Nigeria House in London.

A clip showed the moment Tinubu stepped into a luxurious car before being driven away. Another clip captured Chiefpriest walking towards Seyi, alongside others, after the president's ride drove away.

In the caption of the video, the socialite reiterated his support for Tinubu, stating that there will be no vacancy in the presidential villa until 2031.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega trends after party video with female members surfaces online. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to video of Pastor Tobi partying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adelakuntufayl said:

"To those who have a lot to say but chose to read comments, I greet y’all! 😂😂😂."

shuga_mary said:

"A patient God we have."

abelsworldluxury said:

"The only pastor approved by Daddy Freeze. Radarada"

simplechommy said:

"The word " Pastor" is another most abused word after the word "love"."

orezii_ said:

"The Netflix documentary is gonna be lit 😂."

officialnotrace said:

"I’ll just stick to my pastor Odumeje. Atleast my pastor dey perform with flavor. Since everybody don mad😂."

dayoogedengbe said:

"That Buchi guy is setting his ring light already🤣😅😂."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a chat with Peller.

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng