Marine Le Pen confirms she will run in France’s 2027 presidential election just hours after an appeals court lifted her ban but upheld her embezzlement conviction

The far-right leader may campaign under electronic monitoring, raising unprecedented legal and political questions

Her decision reshapes the National Rally’s future, with Jordan Bardella’s rising influence still firmly tied to her leadership

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, just hours after an appeals court lifted a ban on her eligibility while upholding her conviction for embezzlement.

“I am a candidate in the presidential election. I will not change my mind,” Le Pen told TF1 television channel.

Marine Le Pen confirms candidacy in 2027 presidential election despite embezzlement conviction. Photo credit: Christian Hartmann / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Appeals court ruling and legal uncertainty

In March 2025, Le Pen was convicted of embezzling European Union funds. The original ruling barred her from public office for five years, but the appeals court reduced the ban to 45 months, with 30 months suspended. Since the ban began in March last year, she has already served 15 months.

According to Al Jazeera, she now plans to appeal to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest civil court. Legal scholar Rim-Sarah Alouane explained:

“If she appeals, there will still be legal uncertainties into her campaign with the possibility of a final judgement shortly before or during the election. But if she does not appeal, she’s accepting a criminal sentence while running for the highest office.”

Beatrice Guillemont, a legal researcher at the University of Bordeaux, noted:

“The judicial approach to this particular trial is unusual. The court of appeals agreed to expedite the proceedings in order to issue a ruling before the 2027 presidential election. The Cour de Cassation indicated that it will do the same.”

Running under electronic monitoring

Le Pen may campaign while serving her sentence under electronic monitoring. Alouane highlighted the unprecedented nature of this situation:

“It’s quite unprecedented because she’s going to run for election while serving a criminal sentence under electronic monitoring. Even if judges were to grant a big authorisation to travel, we can ask whether this is compatible with the realities and the principles of a presidential campaign.”

National Rally Party Dynamics

Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party opposes globalisation and immigration, advocating stricter border controls and fewer ecological policies. She has run unsuccessfully for president three times.

Some observers expected her to hand leadership to Jordan Bardella, the 30-year-old RN president who is popular among younger voters and adept at social media. RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy remarked: “It’s like Russian nesting dolls. Jordan Bardella is part of Marine Le Pen’s political doctrine, and he’s committed to her.”

If elected, Le Pen could appoint Bardella as prime minister. Bardella, however, has been steering towards a more liberal economic stance, closer to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s policies, while Le Pen maintains a populist approach.

Rising popularity of the Far Right

Before her conviction, polls suggested Le Pen could secure up to 37 percent of votes in 2027 – significantly higher than her 2022 performance. Bardella has also expanded RN’s reach, particularly among 18- to 24-year-olds, whose support for the party doubled in two years.

Despite this, critics remain wary. Baptiste Colin, a theatre production assistant in Marseille, said:

“Honestly, she’s extremely dangerous. She has an incredible ability to persuade people and to turn everything to her advantage. We have a lot of work cut out for us on the left to prepare for another election in which Le Pen is a candidate.”

National Rally party strengthens influence as Jordan Bardella rises among young voters. Christian Hartmann / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Corruption and democracy concerns

France has seen several corruption cases in politics, but Guillemont warned:

“There are loopholes in the system. France’s public policy on combating corruption is insufficient. This is a real issue in the workings of democracies, and it speaks volumes. To me, it actually reflects a backlash.”

As France heads towards the 2027 election, Le Pen’s candidacy under criminal sentencing raises questions about democratic integrity and the future of far-right politics in Europe.

French far right savours parliament gains

Legit.ng earlier reported that after decades of struggling to impose its political agenda, the far right under Marine Le Pen has cemented its place as a cornerstone of French political life, despite accusations of fostering a divisive extremist ideology.

Le Pen's National Rally (RN) defied opinion polls by winning 89 seats in the lower-house National Assembly on Sunday, well above the eight it held previously and far beyond her own expectations.

Source: Legit.ng