Nollywood actor Stan Nze stated that watching Peter Obi's recent interview left him deeply emotional

The movie star called on Nigerians to look beyond tribe and political parties when choosing leaders

Stan also urged eligible citizens to register or transfer their PVCs ahead of the 2027 elections

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has reacted to a recent interview granted by Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the conversation renewed his hope for Nigeria.

The actor, who posted a video on his Instagram page, admitted that listening to Obi speak about the challenges he allegedly encountered while trying to contribute to Nigeria's development deeply affected him.

According to Nze, nobody who genuinely desires to improve the country should have to endure such experiences.

Stan Nze says that watching Peter Obi's recent interview left him deeply emotional. Photos: Stan Nze/Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to his followers, the actor said the interview stirred emotions he found difficult to describe.

"I saw this video yesterday and it really broke me. It did things to me that I cannot even express. No one should be made to go through these things simply because they want to lead and see Nigeria become better," he said.

Stan explained that his comments were not motivated by blind political loyalty but by his desire to see competent leadership emerge in Nigeria.

The actor stressed that the country's problems affect everyone, regardless of ethnic background, religion or political affiliation.

According to him, issues such as insecurity, kidnapping and flooding do not discriminate, which is why Nigerians should focus on electing capable leaders rather than voting based on tribe.

Stan also recalled supporting former presidential aspirant Fela Durotoye because of his vision for Nigeria, adding that he now sees similar qualities in Peter Obi.

"This is not a tribal war. This is a call for genuine change," he stated.

Stan Nze urges Nigerians to get their PVCs

With attention already shifting towards the 2027 general elections, the actor encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He advised those who had relocated to transfer their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to their current locations to ensure they could participate in the next election.

"If you need to move your PVC somewhere closer to you, please do it," he appealed.

Stan also reminded Nigerians that the voter registration exercise is expected to end on July 26, 2026, urging eligible citizens not to miss the deadline.

Reactions trail Stan Nze's video on Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bubescollectibles28 stated:

"Their was a time I cried bitterly for Abia state especially Aba. I asked my self will it ever get better for Abians? Today it's better for Abia. Aba is now a place to be proud of. So I believe one day in my lifetime Nigerians will celebrate victory over bad governance. We will celebrate nigeria in ways world have never seen before. Nigeria must be that country that the world will hustle to get their visa. It must happen, I believe and God will do it Amen"

@kentiga noted:

"Not one single negative comment, Stan u have a positive effect on these ppl with ur message. It's heartfelt. Thank you for playing your part"

Stan also urges eligible citizens to register or transfer their PVCs ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: Stan Nze.

Source: Instagram

Stan Eze, wife Blessing mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng