Is Kate Chastain married? Everything that's known about her life

Is Kate Chastain married? The American author and reality TV star is not married and has never walked down the aisle. She is also not publicly linked to anyone at the moment. In the past, Kate was romantically connected to chef Ben Robinson and her former girlfriend, Rocio Hernandez.

Profile summary

Is Kate Chastain married?

Kate Chastain is not married and has not revealed any plans for tying the knot. The reality TV personality has also not revealed whether she is dating anyone, and therefore, she is presumably single.

Kate Chastain’s background and early life

Kate Chastain, the popular Below Deck reality TV personality, was born Kathryn Dorothy Chastain in Melbourne Beach, Florida, United States. She is the daughter of Jerri Renee and Michael Monastery and grew up alongside three siblings: sisters Jen and Julie and brother Mark.

Regarding her education, after high school, Kate reportedly attended the University of Central Florida, where she earned a degree in organisational communication. During her college years, she worked in upscale dining establishments, where she discovered her natural talent for hospitality and customer service, skills that would later define her yachting and television career.

How old is Kate Chastain?

The Below Deck alum is 42 years old as of 2025. She was born on 2 January 1983, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Kate Chastain’s job

Kate Chastain’s professional identity is closely tied to the yacht and reality TV world. She began her career at sea, working aboard luxury yachts in roles like laundry stewardess or entry-level stewardess. Over time, she moved up the ladder in the yachting world until she became chief stewardess.

Her most notable claim to fame is as a cast member on Bravo’s Below Deck, where she served in the capacity of chief stewardess from Season 2 onwards. Her tenure on the show lasted through several seasons and made her one of the most recognised faces of the Below Deck franchise.

Beyond the Below Deck series, Kate has expanded her presence in media. She has appeared on Watch What Happens Live, hosted and participated in talk segments, and joined other reality shows such as The Traitors on Peacock.

In addition, she is a writer. She authored a book titled Lucky Charming, tied to her experiences and reflections from her career.

Kate Chastain’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and StyleCaster, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $300 thousand. Her income sources include her salary from Below Deck, media appearances, writing, endorsements, and related television engagements. Additionally, she owns a bungalow in Florida, a dream house she acquired in 2025.

Kate Chastain’s relationship history

Over the years, her love life has been somewhat public. During her time on Below Deck, she was open about having relationships with both men and women, identifying as bisexual.

She once dated Rocio Hernandez, and their relationship attracted immense media attention when they broke up in 2016 following a domestic violence incident.

The incident led to her arrest and charge with battery. Later, the charge was reduced and eventually dropped in 2017. During an interview with Starry Mag, Chastain regretted her relationship with her ex-girlfriend on Below Deck, saying:

While I didn’t let my personal life get in the way of my job as Chief Stew, I do wish that I had not given in so much to the demands of my significant other at the time to stay in such constant contact. It really added unnecessary stress to my already stressful life onboard, and I think it kept me from bonding with my fellow crewmembers in our downtime.

She added:

At the time, I was just trying to keep the peace, so I didn’t return home to anger, but I’ve since learnt that significant others should only be supportive rather than temperamental and that sometimes keeping the peace is an unhealthy sacrifice.

The reality TV personality was also rumoured to be dating her Below Deck castmate Josiah Carter. She even referred to Carter as her work husband on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but she clarified that they had a platonic relationship, and they remain good friends even after the show.

Chastain was also romantically linked to American master chef Ben Robinson. The duo sparked romance rumours between Seasons 2 and 3 of Below Deck, and while they have not admitted to having had a formal relationship, they alluded to having hooked up at least once.

Does Kate Chastain have a baby?

Kate Chastain welcomed her first child, a son named Sullivan Cay, in May 2023. She has shared several sweet glimpses of her journey into motherhood on Instagram, though she has chosen to keep the identity of Sullivan’s father private.

The former Below Deck star has expressed that becoming a mother has been her most rewarding role yet, and she is currently focused on raising her son while balancing her media and hosting projects. When asked about what it is like being a mother on the Captain Sandy and Leah Rae show, she answered:

I will admit, and you know, up until this point, especially from what people saw on Below Deck, I was used to being in charge and knowing what I was doing. I was not used to feeling like the third step. This is a new world for me, but motherhood has brought me to that point. It is so much harder than I expected, but I love it; it is a lot.

Kate Chastain’s height and weight

The American author stands at approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 124 pounds (56 kilograms), and her body measurements are about 32-26-35 inches (81-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain is currently not married and is not romantically involved with anyone. In the past, the reality TV star dated Rocio Hernandez and shared close relationships with her Below Deck co-stars Josiah Carter and Ben Robinson. Today, she is focused on raising her son in her dream home in Florida, United States.

