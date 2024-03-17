Vanderpump Rules' Peter Madrigal's age, wife, net worth, movies

Peter Madrigal is a reality television star, entrepreneur, producer, and director from the United States of America. He is well known for his appearance on the reality television show Vanderpump Rules. He is the manager of SUR restaurant, which is located in Los Angeles. But what is Peter Madrigal's age?

Reality television star Peter Madrigal posing at a beach with his hands in his pocket (L). He is leaning on a wall inside SUR restaurant. Photo: @peter_madrigal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peter Madrigal is popular among fans for appearing in the reality television series Vanderpump Rules. He has worked in SUR restaurant since 2008. He has a brother called John Madrigal. The actor has been romantically linked with high-profile ladies such as Raquel Leviss and Sarah Ward.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Madrigal Gender Male Date of birth 14 June 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence North Carolina, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of South California Profession Reality television star, director, producer Net worth $100 thousand–$2 million Instagram @peter_madrigal

What is Peter Madrigal's age?

The American reality television personality is 39 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 June 1984. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He was born in the United States of America. He grew up in Texas alongside his brother, John Madrigal. His brother is a former schoolteacher. According to an Instagram photo he shared on 26 June 2014, his father is deceased.

Where did Peter Madrigal go to college?

He attended the University of Southern California. He joined the institution in 2005 and graduated in 2008 with a Theatre Arts and Film degree.

Career

He is a reality television star, film producer and director. He is the executive producer of the 2015 television series Social Status. He is famous for appearing in the reality television show Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on 7 January 2013.

Five facts about Peter Madrigal. Photo: @peter_madrigal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to his IMDb profile, he has two credits as an actor. Peter Madrigal’s movies include TMI Hollywood (2015) and Daddy's Home (2010).

He became widely known after appearing in Vanderpump Rules. However, the reality television star has not been in the show in the current seasons.

In an Interview with Jenny Blaze, he said he is not returning to the reality series because he was asked to come to the show for free or not do it. Below is what he said when asked if not returning to the show was his choice.

No, it wasn't my choice. I mean, it was my choice in a sense…I guess it was my choice…so basically, my choice was to come back to the show…for free or not do it; that is basically what happened.

He is a producer and is credited for his work in the following films;

The Raiven Destiny

Oliver

The First Step

The Oliver

Social Status

He is an entrepreneur and owns a hair care line called Hairo. He is also the founder and co-owner of Amare magazine. Peter Madrigal served as the manager of SUR restaurant. He started working at the restaurant as a busboy in 2008. He was later promoted to bartender and finally a manager in 2011.

How much is Peter from Vanderpump Rules worth?

According to sources such as Eric-Singer.com and Digital Ocean, Peter Madrigal’s net worth is alleged to be around $100 thousand and $2 million. He earns wealth from his television career and his entrepreneurial activities.

Is Peter Madrigal married?

The film producer does not have a wife. However, he has dated Raquel Leviss, a television personality. The two started dating in 2022. They went on their first outing in 2022 after Raquel split from her ex-fiance, James Kennedy. However, the two broke up.

The reality television personality dated Sarah Ward, but the relationship did not work. Peter Madrigal and Sarah were dating in Vanderpump Rules season 4. The two were pictured together during Katie Maloney's Pucker and Pout launch party in 2015.

He has allegedly dated high-profile ladies like Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kayyohhbee, Vail Bloom, and Dayna Kathan.

In an interview with Jenny Blaze, Peter Madrigal said he is single and focusing on his career. He is not looking for a relationship at the moment.

I am single and… more focused on my career and building something, and not dating at the moment.

What is Peter Madrigal doing now?

The reality television star revealed in the aforementioned interview with Jenny Blaze that he is working on his Reality Network, which he started in July 2023. The media company will focus on content such as real life, real drama and all the other types of reality television.

A lot of people have been wondering, where is Peter? What has he been doing? What's been going on with his life?… So, I started my own network. It is called The Reality Network…this is my purpose, my vision. This has been my only purpose…what I've been concentrating on. I have a lot of plans for this particular media company.

FAQs

Who is Peter Madrigal? He is an American reality television star, film producer and director famous for appearing in Vanderpump Rules. How old is Peter from Vanderpump Rules? He is 39 years old as of March 2024. Where is Peter Madrigal from? According to his Facebook bio, he hails from the United States of America. How long has Peter worked at SUR? He has worked there for 15 years. He started working at SUR in 2008. Who is Peter's wife fromVanderpump Rules? He has no wife and is not in a relationship with anyone. What is Peter Madrigal's nationality? He is American.

Peter Madrigal's age is 39 years as of March 2024. The reality television personality was born on 14 June 1984. He is well known for appearing in the reality television show Vanderpump Rules. He has produced films such as The First Step and Oliver.

Legit.ng recently published . She is a TikTok star, adult content creator, and upcoming singer. She is famous for sharing lip-syncs and make-up-related videos on TikTok, where she has garnered a considerable following.

Pamibaby was born on 9 May 2000 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and currently lives in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She is popular on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for sharing various content. The singer is known for her songs, Falling, Without You, and Like I Do.

Source: Legit.ng