Popular content creator White Barry, known as Son of the Prophet, revealed he spent two years living in his father's kiosk with his mother, brother, and sister

The creator shared that his family bathed in the gutter, went without food, and faced rejection from relatives who warned their children not to associate with them

His emotional backstory video went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who praised God for his transformation

Nigerian content creator White Olasunkami Barry, widely known online as "Son of the Prophet," has left fans emotional after opening up about a childhood marked by extreme poverty, hunger, and social rejection.

In a video shared on Instagram days ago, White Barry recounted what life looked like growing up with his family crammed inside his father's small fashion design kiosk.

Reactions as White Barry 'Son of the Prophet' opens up about living in kiosk as a child. Photo credit@whitebarry

Source: Instagram

The skit maker described the shop as their home for two full years, a space he shared with his mother, brother, and sister, where basic dignities were almost non-existent.

"I stayed in a kiosk for 2 years, with my brother, my sister, and my mother," he said. "We bathed in the gutter, defecated in nylon, and threw away."

White Barry speaks on fasting because of hunger

Sharing more, he noted that the hardship did not stop at shelter; he recalled learning to go without food, not out of religious discipline but out of necessity.

"I learned how to fast, not because I want to but because there was no food," he said, adding that his first seven-day fast happened simply because there was nothing to eat."

According to the content creator, his wardrobe at the time was limited to just two shirts, one lemon and one white, which he alternated for outings.

White Barry 'Son of the Prophet' speaks about his growing up. Photo credit@whitebarry

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the most painful detail he shared, however, was the behaviour of extended family members who actively discouraged their children from associating with him and his siblings because of their circumstances.

Despite the rawness of those memories, White Barry said they remain vivid.

"Most of the experiences, I remember them as if it was yesterday," he reflected."

The video struck a deep chord with his audience, with fans flooding the comments to share in his story and offer their own prayers.

Watch White Barry open up about his childhood in the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to White Barry's interview

Here are comments below:

@josiah_ayodeji_onaniyi wrote:

"Josiah Ayodeji Onaniyi, what would it take ME (positively) to become GREAT IN LIFE? I am ready to put in the work!"

@jayhunton shared:

"And wherever you see This Man, he puts on his smile so well that you'll never Believe he went through that... God is kind."

@_iamgolden_ commented:

"I was born and bread in mafoluku oshodi. In fact I attended mafoluku grammar school. I have been saying it that this guys face looks familiar. God re-write my own story too o. The lifter of men, lift my head"

@greatmantakit reacted:

"God abeg"

@apostlemayowadavid stated:

"God is Faithful the Pain has turned to Story!"

@korede_dakore wrote:

"People should learn to celebrate others people's wins genuinely because you have no idea where they're coming from..... Thank God in ends in praise brother "

Motell shares how he battled poverty

Legit.ng reported that skit maker Motell is one of the content creators who captured the attention of many Nigerians with his short videos over the years.

While he has been making skits since, he gained more prominence towards the end of 2025 and early 2026.

During an interview, he opened up about his life as a teacher and what he went through.

Source: Legit.ng