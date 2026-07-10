Filling stations in Nigeria temporarily close amid rising global crude oil prices fueling speculation of petrol price hikes

PETROAN denies closures are due to price speculation, emphasising no justification for genuine marketers to suspend operations

Dangote Refinery begins free petrol distribution, aiming to enhance competition and stabilise retail prices amid market uncertainty

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Several filling stations across Nigeria temporarily shut their outlets on Thursday, July 9, 2026, amid growing speculation that petrol prices could rise again following a fresh surge in global crude oil prices.

The development has sparked concerns among motorists and businesses already grappling with high transportation and energy costs, although industry stakeholders insist there is no justification for genuine retailers to suspend operations over market speculation.

Marketers react as petrol stations close over fears of imminent price hikes. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Filling stations close as uncertainty Ggrows

Checks across parts of the country showed that a number of filling stations, including TotalEnergies, Emedab and some independent marketers, were not dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The closures came barely 24 hours after international oil prices jumped sharply following renewed military tensions in the Middle East, fuelling expectations that fuel prices in Nigeria could soon increase.

While some motorists feared the closures signalled an imminent hike in pump prices, others rushed to stations that remained open, leading to longer queues in some locations.

PETROAN reacts to closure reports

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, dismissed the idea that legitimate marketers would deliberately shut their stations simply because of price speculation.

According to him, withholding products in anticipation of higher prices could backfire, as market prices are capable of moving in either direction.

He explained that reputable retailers understand the risks associated with speculation and therefore have little incentive to suspend operations without a genuine supply challenge.

However, he disclosed that the association would closely monitor the situation to determine the reasons behind the temporary closures reported in some parts of the country, according to a report by Champion Newspaper.

Middle East tension pushes oil prices higher

The uncertainty in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market follows a sharp rebound in global crude oil prices after fresh hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude climbed above $77 per barrel, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), rose to about $73 per barrel, representing gains of more than four per cent compared to the previous trading session.

The rally came after US President Donald Trump announced the collapse of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, raising fears of prolonged disruptions to global oil supply.

Higher international crude prices typically increase the cost of imported petroleum products and can eventually influence domestic fuel prices in Nigeria.

Depot prices rise, pump prices hold steady

Reflecting the volatility in the international oil market, several Nigerian depot owners have already adjusted prices upward.

The ex-depot price of automotive gas oil (diesel) reportedly rose by about three per cent to approximately ₦1,450 per litre, signalling renewed pressure across the downstream sector.

Despite the increase at depots, petrol pump prices remained largely unchanged on Thursday, with many filling stations in Abuja selling between ₦1,155 and ₦1,299 per litre.

Industry observers note that pump prices had declined by at least ₦125 per litre over the past month, driven by increased competition among marketers and improved product availability.

Dangote Refinery intensifies competition

Adding another twist to the market, Dangote Refinery on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, announced the commencement of free petrol distribution to marketers in five states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Relief as Dangote Refinery resumes free petrol delivery to five states. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The refinery also maintained its petrol supply price at ₦1,075 per litre for participating marketers, a move expected to strengthen competition and potentially cushion consumers against further price increases.

Analysts believe the coming days will determine whether the recent spike in crude oil prices translates into another nationwide increase in petrol prices or whether intensified competition among suppliers will keep retail prices relatively stable.

Fresh petrol prices rise at Nigerian depots

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh increases have emerged in petrol prices at major Nigerian depots following another rally in global crude oil prices, raising concerns over the possibility of higher pump prices in the coming days.

The latest development comes as renewed geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran triggered fresh volatility in the international oil market, prompting depot owners to adjust their ex-depot prices to protect against rising replacement costs.

International crude oil prices climbed sharply after renewed uncertainty in the Middle East unsettled the energy market.

Source: Legit.ng