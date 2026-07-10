UAE Visa-Free Entry: 5 Saudi Arabia Events and Festivals in 2026 You Won’t Want to Miss
- UAE travellers can enjoy easier regional trips and discover some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest festivals between July and December 2026
- From cultural shows and desert adventures to dazzling art displays and world-class music events
- Here are five must-attend experiences that could make your next Saudi getaway unforgettable
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has updated its entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can now enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
This policy is designed to make travel smoother as the UAE continues to welcome millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.
For UAE travellers looking to explore Saudi Arabia between July and December 2026, here are five incredible festivals and events you won’t want to miss:
Jeddah welcomes summer 2026
Jeddah is set to shine during the Saudi Summer 2026 season, opening on June 20. The program spans five destinations, Jeddah, Asir, the Red Sea, Taif, and Al Baha, and offers beaches, entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping.
This year’s edition emphasises family-friendly activities, with packages available through the Saudi Offers Platform. As one tourism official noted, “Jeddah continues to strengthen its position as one of the Kingdom’s premier tourism destinations.”
AlUla Skies Festival 2026
From November 6 to November 15, AlUla’s UNESCO-listed desert region will host the breathtaking Skies Festival. Visitors can enjoy hot air balloon rides and watch colourful creations fill the skies over Hegra.
This annual festival is dedicated to all things aerial, and offers a breathtaking escape to the Arabian winds and the majestic desert terrain of AlUla, Hegra.
Azimuth Festival, AlUla 2026
Coinciding with Saudi National Day weekend in September, Azimuth Festival blends electronic music and arts in AlUla’s desert landscape. Past editions have featured global stars like The Chainsmokers and Jean-Michel Jarre, making 2026’s lineup highly anticipated.
Noor Riyadh 2026
The world’s largest annual light art festival returns for its sixth edition in late fall and early winter.
Noor Riyadh has already achieved 16 Guinness World Record titles, and 2026 promises even more dazzling installations as part of the Riyadh Art initiative.
MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2026
On December 3–4, Riyadh’s Banban district will transform into the “City of Sound.”
Soundstorm is the region’s boldest music festival, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to dance to international, regional, and local artists across massive multi-stage setups.
UAE: Which nations get ninety days visa free?
A total of 49 nations enjoy visa-free access to the country for up to 90 days within an 180-day rolling window. Multiple entries are permitted under this category, though travellers are strictly prohibited from taking up employment.
The eligible countries are:
- Albania
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas Islands
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic Of Guyana
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
- United States of America
- Uruguay
UAE: Who qualifies for thirty days entry?
Another group of countries receives a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival, with options for extensions available in most cases.
Immigration authorities advise these travellers to verify extra entry conditions on official platforms like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before booking. The countries in this bracket are:
- Andorra
- Brunei
- Hong Kong, China
- Kazakhstan
- Macau, China
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Republic of Ireland
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican City
UAE bans social media use for children
Legit.ng previously reported that the United Arab Emirates announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.
The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.