UAE travellers can enjoy easier regional trips and discover some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest festivals between July and December 2026

From cultural shows and desert adventures to dazzling art displays and world-class music events

Here are five must-attend experiences that could make your next Saudi getaway unforgettable

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has updated its entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can now enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

This policy is designed to make travel smoother as the UAE continues to welcome millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

5 must-see Saudi Arabia events that make UAE visa-free travel even better. Credit: @kingsbusinesschool

Source: Instagram

For UAE travellers looking to explore Saudi Arabia between July and December 2026, here are five incredible festivals and events you won’t want to miss:

Jeddah welcomes summer 2026

Jeddah is set to shine during the Saudi Summer 2026 season, opening on June 20. The program spans five destinations, Jeddah, Asir, the Red Sea, Taif, and Al Baha, and offers beaches, entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping.

This year’s edition emphasises family-friendly activities, with packages available through the Saudi Offers Platform. As one tourism official noted, “Jeddah continues to strengthen its position as one of the Kingdom’s premier tourism destinations.”

AlUla Skies Festival 2026

From November 6 to November 15, AlUla’s UNESCO-listed desert region will host the breathtaking Skies Festival. Visitors can enjoy hot air balloon rides and watch colourful creations fill the skies over Hegra.

This annual festival is dedicated to all things aerial, and offers a breathtaking escape to the Arabian winds and the majestic desert terrain of AlUla, Hegra.

Azimuth Festival, AlUla 2026

Coinciding with Saudi National Day weekend in September, Azimuth Festival blends electronic music and arts in AlUla’s desert landscape. Past editions have featured global stars like The Chainsmokers and Jean-Michel Jarre, making 2026’s lineup highly anticipated.

Noor Riyadh 2026

The world’s largest annual light art festival returns for its sixth edition in late fall and early winter.

Noor Riyadh has already achieved 16 Guinness World Record titles, and 2026 promises even more dazzling installations as part of the Riyadh Art initiative.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2026

On December 3–4, Riyadh’s Banban district will transform into the “City of Sound.”

Soundstorm is the region’s boldest music festival, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to dance to international, regional, and local artists across massive multi-stage setups.

UAE: Which nations get ninety days visa free?

A total of 49 nations enjoy visa-free access to the country for up to 90 days within an 180-day rolling window. Multiple entries are permitted under this category, though travellers are strictly prohibited from taking up employment.

The eligible countries are:

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas Islands

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic Of Guyana

Romania

Russian Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Uruguay

UAE: Who qualifies for thirty days entry?

Another group of countries receives a 30-day visa-free stay upon arrival, with options for extensions available in most cases.

Immigration authorities advise these travellers to verify extra entry conditions on official platforms like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security before booking. The countries in this bracket are:

Andorra

Brunei

Hong Kong, China

Kazakhstan

Macau, China

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

Mongolia

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

UAE releases 90-day visa-on-arrival list for eligible countries. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Richard Sharrocks

Source: Getty Images

UAE bans social media use for children

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Arab Emirates announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng