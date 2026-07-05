Paul Onuachu reportedly agreed to a sensational €22 million-per-year contract with Al Ahli before Trabzonspor blocked the move

The proposed salary would have surpassed Victor Osimhen's earnings at Galatasaray, making Onuachu one of Africa's highest-paid footballers

Trabzonspor have allegedly complained to FIFA, accusing the Saudi club of negotiating directly with the Nigerian striker

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was reportedly on the verge of securing one of the most lucrative contracts in African football before Trabzonspor stepped in to halt the move.

According to reports from Turkey, Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli had already reached an agreement with the towering Nigerian forward over personal terms, offering him a staggering €22 million per season.

Paul Onuachu could have become one of the highest-paid African footballers if his proposed move to Saudi Arabia had gone through. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The deal would have transformed Onuachu into one of the continent's richest footballers and even placed him ahead of compatriot Victor Osimhen in annual earnings.

However, Trabzonspor have refused to sanction the transfer, creating a dramatic twist in what could become one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas involving a Nigerian player.

Onuachu set for massive payday

The figures attached to the proposed move for Onuachu are extraordinary.

Reports from Afrik-Foot claim Al Ahli offered Onuachu a weekly salary of around €450,000, amounting to approximately €22 million every year.

For context, the 32-year-old currently earns an estimated €2 million annually in Turkey, meaning the Saudi offer represented an eleven-fold increase in wages.

The move was viewed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the striker to secure his financial future during the latter stages of his career.

Having only recently completed a permanent switch from Southampton to Trabzonspor after a successful loan spell, Onuachu still has a contract running until 2028.

Yet the sheer scale of the Saudi proposal made the transfer difficult to ignore.

Trabzonspor blocks Onuachu’s Saudi move

Al Ahli's ambition reportedly extended beyond lucrative personal terms.

Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli reached an agreement with Paul Onuachu over personal terms, offering him an incredible salary worth around €22 million per year. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Saudi club are believed to have submitted a transfer bid worth €20 million for the Nigerian international, a figure more than three times what Trabzonspor paid Southampton to secure his services permanently.

Despite the massive profit on offer, Trabzonspor reportedly rejected the proposal outright.

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Club officials see Onuachu as a cornerstone of their plans for the upcoming season, particularly as they aim to compete strongly in domestic competitions and Europe.

The Turkish side are also dealing with interest in other players, including links involving Samuel Chukwueze and Chibuike Nwaiwu, making squad stability a major priority.

Nevertheless, reports suggest Trabzonspor have quietly begun scouting replacement strikers across Africa and Brazil should circumstances change before the transfer window closes.

FIFA complaint adds fresh twist to the saga

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the story concerns Trabzonspor's alleged complaint to FIFA.

According to Turkish media, the club believes Al Ahli negotiated directly with Onuachu without first obtaining official permission, a potential violation of international transfer regulations.

If proven, such actions could attract scrutiny from football's governing bodies.

Neither club has publicly confirmed the claims, but the accusations have added another layer of drama to an already fascinating transfer battle.

Had the move gone through, Onuachu's €22 million annual salary would have eclipsed the earnings of Victor Osimhen, who currently pockets around €21 million per year at Galatasaray through wages, image rights, and loyalty bonuses.

Only top African stars such as Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, and Kalidou Koulibaly would reportedly earn more.

For now, however, Trabzonspor's stance means Onuachu remains in Turkey, while one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered to a Nigerian footballer hangs in the balance.

Saudi club tempts Super Eagles star with big offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the significant interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli in Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, who is currently playing for Trabzonspor in Turkey.

As he continues to excel on the pitch, scoring 18 goals in 21 league matches, the prospect of a life-changing €8 million annual salary could push him towards a new chapter in his career.

Source: Legit.ng