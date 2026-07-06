A senior APC NWC member confirmed the party was at an advanced stage of uploading candidates' details to the INEC portal

Details of President Bola Tinubu and his running mate were expected to be uploaded by mid-week

Four serving governors had already been uploaded to the INEC portal as APC manages over 700 petitions from aggrieved members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is on track to submit its presidential and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the July 11, 2027 deadline.

A senior member of the party's National Working Committee (NWC), speaking anonymously, confirmed that the uploading process was well advanced, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's details and those of his running mate expected to be submitted to the portal by the middle of this week.

President Bola Tinubu and his running mate's details will be uploaded by mid-week. Four governors have already been submitted to the INEC portal. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

"We are progressing smoothly with the uploading of the details of our National Assembly candidates," the source said. "We hope that on or before next Wednesday, we shall upload the details of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate. We are completely sure of meeting the July 11 deadline for uploading all our candidates on the INEC portal."

APC's upload progress at party headquarters

Checks conducted on Sunday at the party's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) department at the Muhammadu Buhari House headquarters in Abuja revealed that the technical team had maintained uninterrupted access to the INEC portal, Nation reported.

Sources within the department disclosed that records for most principal officers of the 10th National Assembly and several incumbent lawmakers were already in the system.

Additionally, the profiles of four sitting governors — AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State — had been successfully uploaded, Vanguard reported.

Revised candidate list following 700 petitions

The submission process follows a review of the party's primary elections. The NWC removed six senatorial and 19 House of Representatives candidates who had emerged from the May primaries, acting on recommendations from the party's Primary Election Appeal Committee. The affected constituencies span Abia, Kogi, Taraba, Benue, Ebonyi, Ondo, Kaduna, Niger and Kwara states. A revised list was subsequently forwarded to INEC in a letter jointly signed by APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and National Secretary Ajibola Basiru.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka confirmed the scale of internal grievances following the primaries.

"The party received over 700 petitions from aggrieved members following the conclusion of our shadow elections," Morka said.

Morka declined to give a timeline for the public release of the final candidates list, stressing that the party's immediate attention was firmly on regulatory compliance.

"Our absolute immediate priority right now is ensuring that our designated candidates properly complete and return their Form EC9 nomination documents for upload ahead of the strict INEC deadline, rather than focusing on the public release of the list," he said.

Despite the adjustments made by the appeal committee, several of the party's prominent figures retained their tickets, including the four governors already cleared for Senate seats in the 2027 general elections.

Gov Fintiri backs Tinubu

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid, describing him as the candidate best positioned to guarantee Nigeria's stability and see through the country's ongoing economic reforms.

Fintiri made the remarks during a grassroots engagement with All Progressives Congress (APC) executives and stakeholders in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, where he addressed party faithful alongside key party figures.

Source: Legit.ng