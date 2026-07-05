A woman identified as Blessing Ayebe was found dead inside a toilet at a church in Calabar after she reportedly failed to return home following a service

Her body was deposited at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy was arranged to determine the cause of death

Police said preliminary examination revealed no visible signs of violence and confirmed that investigations into the incident were ongoing

A woman identified as Blessing Ayebe has been found dead inside a toilet at the Presbyterian Church, Ikot Ansa Parish, in Calabar, Cross River State, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ayebe was said to have attended a church service on June 28 but failed to return home, prompting concern among her relatives.

Police investigated the death of a woman found inside a church toilet in Calabar.

Source: Original

Her body was reportedly discovered in one of the church's toilet facilities at about 9 p.m. the following day.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Federal Housing Police Station by her daughter, Peace Minka Ayebe, after she received information from her brother, Saviour Ayebe.

What caused woman's death in church?

The remains were taken to the mortuary at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where they will be preserved pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River State, ASP Eitokpah Sunday Akata, confirmed the incident. He said an initial examination of the body did not reveal any visible injuries or signs of violence.

Akata said investigators had not identified or arrested any suspect because there was no evidence at this stage to indicate foul play.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated as they unfold,” Akata said.

Nursing student found dead

Earlier in a similar story, a 23-year-old nursing student identified as Chiamaka Chilaka has been found dead in her apartment in Uruezeani, Alor, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, a native of Isingu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, was an ND II student at the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor. She was discovered lifeless on Sunday after a church service.

The deceased was a student of the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor. Photo: FB/Beatrice Obiageri Anidiobi

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that a viral video circulating on social media showed a cleric wailing uncontrollably, repeatedly shouting “My daughter, my daughter.”

Accounts in the video also alleged that Chilaka had been subjected to repeated unwanted advances by her landlord, which she reportedly rejected, and that she was last seen having an altercation with him.

Police Confirm Arrest: Landlord Taken Into Custody

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident on Thursday through its spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga. Police operatives who visited the scene observed visible injuries on the deceased, including a deep cut on her thigh, other marks of violence, and blood stains, suggesting possible foul play.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, ordered a full-scale investigation after the case was transferred from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka.

The CP gave the directive following the transfer of the case from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive and discreet investigation.

Three arrested over murder of seven family members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three suspects have been arrested over the killing of seven members of a single family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, in a case that has shocked communities across South Africa.

The victims, aged between 20 and 83, were abducted from their home before their bodies were later discovered in a remote area near Melmoth.

Source: Legit.ng