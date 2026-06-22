Zac Woodworth is an American content creator and entrepreneur best known for his appearances on Love Island USA Season 7 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3. He spent three days at the USA villa, while for the UK's All Stars edition, he went the distance, finishing in the runners-up position alongside Millie Court.

Zac Woodworth pictured in promotional images for Love Island USA. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Zac Woodworth entered Love Island USA Season 7 via Casa Amor on Day 17 and was dumped on Day 20.

Season 7 via Casa Amor on Day 17 and was dumped on Day 20. During that brief run, he formed a connection with Iris Kendall .

. He returned for Love Island: All Stars Season 3, entering on Day 14 and finishing as runner-up alongside Millie Court.

Season 3, entering on Day 14 and finishing as runner-up alongside Millie Court. After leaving the villa, Zac Woodworth and Millie pursued a long-distance relationship but announced a split after about five months.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary Taylor Woodworth Nickname Zac Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1999 Age 27 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 193 Height in feet 6'4" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Mother Kelli Woodworth Father Kendall Woodworth Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Digital content creator, jeweller, Higher education University of Oregon Social media Instagram, TikTok, Threads

Meet Love Island: All Stars runners-up, Zac Woodworth

Zac Woodworth celebrates his birthday on 28 April 1999. He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Zac Woodworth was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States. His parents are Kelli and real estate agent Kendall Woodworth. The Love Island USA contestant has one younger brother, Braden Woodworth.

Top five facts about Love Island: All Stars alum, Zac Woodworth. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Zac Woodworth's career background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Zac studied business administration, management, and advertising at the University of Oregon between 2017 and 2021. Before entering the Love Island USA villa, he was already working as a content creator, building a following through outfit shots, workout content, and travel posts.

In 2025, Zac founded REJEX, a gold and silver jewellery brand. In an Instagram video, Woodworth shared the REJEX origin story and why the brand is aimed at misfits and those who want to stand out.

Zac Woodworth's Love Island journey

Zac Woodworth had a dramatic journey in the villa in 2025 and 2026. Here are details of quick elimination in 2025, before he found love with Love Island UK cast member, Millie Court.

Zac Woodworth pictured with Millie Court in London, UK. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50

Source: Facebook

What happened to Zac Woodworth on Love Island USA?

Zac entered Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell on Day 17 and was dumped from the island only three days later. During that time, he formed a connection with Iris Kendall.

What happened to Zac Woodworth on Love Island: All Stars?

Zac returned to the USA franchise on Love Island: All Stars Season 3 on 15 January 2026. He was part of a group of six American islanders brought in as part of a twist in the Casa Amor format.

Zac quickly became Millie Court's main connection for the rest of the season. Woodworth and the Love Island UK Season 7 winner quickly became fan favourites.

Zac Woodworth pictured with Millie Court in London, UK. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50

Source: Facebook

During the finale on 24 February 2026, Zac Woodworth and Millie Court confirmed that they would continue their long-distance relationship outside the villa. They both outlined plans to travel to their respective countries, America and the United Kingdom.

After a five-month relationship, Millie and Zac announced their split through social media, insisting that they intended to remain friends. Millie announced the breakup on Snapchat,

Hey gang, Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends x.

She added,

But we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it’s been a whirlwind and I loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support.

Zac later followed up with a statement of his own, writing,

Hey guys! Millie and I have talked about it, and both love our lives where we live, which makes the future difficult to navigate, so we’ve decided to remain friends! We’ll always remain good friends, and I will always wish nothing but the best for her and forever be in her corner, rooting her on.

FAQs

Who is Zac Woodworth? He is a former contestant on Love Island USA Season 7 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3. What does Zac Woodworth do for a living? He is a reality television personality, jeweller, and influencer focusing on travel and lifestyle content. When is Zac Woodworth's birthday? He was born on 28 April 1999. How old is Zac Woodworth? He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Is Zac Woodworth on TikTok? Zac Woodworth is active on TikTok, with more than 664,100 followers and 27.8 million likes at the time of this writing. Is Zac Woodworth on Snapchat? Zac Woodworth's Snapchat account has over 235,000 followers. Where is Zac Woodworth from? He is a native of Portland, Oregon, United States.

Zac Woodworth's reality TV arc includes a three-day run on Love Island USA and a more successful experience on the UK franchise, All Stars. While on Love Island: All Stars, he made a connection with Millie Court, with whom he built a five-month transatlantic romance.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Amaya Espinal. The cardiac nurse rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7, where she emerged as a winner alongside her partner Bryan Arenales.

Today, Amaya has transitioned into a full-time influencer, with millions of followers across social media platforms. She has worked with major brands, including Poppi drink and Kiss Products, Inc. She also modelled for Danessa Myricks Beauty. Explore her biography to learn more about her background, career journey, and rise to fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng