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Three days in the villa in the USA and then runner-up in the UK — Who is Zac Woodworth?
Celebrity biographies

Three days in the villa in the USA and then runner-up in the UK — Who is Zac Woodworth?

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Zac Woodworth is an American content creator and entrepreneur best known for his appearances on Love Island USA Season 7 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3. He spent three days at the USA villa, while for the UK's All Stars edition, he went the distance, finishing in the runners-up position alongside Millie Court.

Zac Woodworth poses in promotional images
Zac Woodworth pictured in promotional images for Love Island USA. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50 (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Zac Woodworth entered Love Island USA Season 7 via Casa Amor on Day 17 and was dumped on Day 20.
  • During that brief run, he formed a connection with Iris Kendall.
  • He returned for Love Island: All Stars Season 3, entering on Day 14 and finishing as runner-up alongside Millie Court.
  • After leaving the villa, Zac Woodworth and Millie pursued a long-distance relationship but announced a split after about five months.

Profile summary

Full name

Zachary Taylor Woodworth

Nickname

Zac

Gender

Male

Date of birth

28 April 1999

Age

27 years as of 2026

Zodiac sign

Taurus

Place of birth

Portland, Oregon, United States

Residence

Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Sexual orientation

Straight

Height in centimetres

193

Height in feet

6'4"

Eye colour

Brown

Hair colour

Black

Mother

Kelli Woodworth

Father

Kendall Woodworth

Siblings

1

Relationship status

Single

Profession

Digital content creator, jeweller,

Higher education

University of Oregon

Social media

Instagram, TikTok, Threads

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Meet Love Island: All Stars runners-up, Zac Woodworth

Zac Woodworth celebrates his birthday on 28 April 1999. He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Zac Woodworth was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States. His parents are Kelli and real estate agent Kendall Woodworth. The Love Island USA contestant has one younger brother, Braden Woodworth.

Five facts about Love Island: All Stars alum, Zac Woodworth.
Top five facts about Love Island: All Stars alum, Zac Woodworth. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50 on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

Zac Woodworth's career background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Zac studied business administration, management, and advertising at the University of Oregon between 2017 and 2021. Before entering the Love Island USA villa, he was already working as a content creator, building a following through outfit shots, workout content, and travel posts.

In 2025, Zac founded REJEX, a gold and silver jewellery brand. In an Instagram video, Woodworth shared the REJEX origin story and why the brand is aimed at misfits and those who want to stand out.

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Zac Woodworth's Love Island journey

Zac Woodworth had a dramatic journey in the villa in 2025 and 2026. Here are details of quick elimination in 2025, before he found love with Love Island UK cast member, Millie Court.

Zac Woodworth poses with Millie Court
Zac Woodworth pictured with Millie Court in London, UK. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50
Source: Facebook

What happened to Zac Woodworth on Love Island USA?

Zac entered Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell on Day 17 and was dumped from the island only three days later. During that time, he formed a connection with Iris Kendall.

What happened to Zac Woodworth on Love Island: All Stars?

Zac returned to the USA franchise on Love Island: All Stars Season 3 on 15 January 2026. He was part of a group of six American islanders brought in as part of a twist in the Casa Amor format.

Zac quickly became Millie Court's main connection for the rest of the season. Woodworth and the Love Island UK Season 7 winner quickly became fan favourites.

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She came second, got her heart broken and still went back for two seasons— Who is Sydney Paight?

Zac Woodworth walks with Millie Court
Zac Woodworth pictured with Millie Court in London, UK. Photo: @zac.woodworth.50
Source: Facebook

During the finale on 24 February 2026, Zac Woodworth and Millie Court confirmed that they would continue their long-distance relationship outside the villa. They both outlined plans to travel to their respective countries, America and the United Kingdom.

After a five-month relationship, Millie and Zac announced their split through social media, insisting that they intended to remain friends. Millie announced the breakup on Snapchat,

Hey gang, Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends x.

She added,

But we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it’s been a whirlwind and I loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support.

Zac later followed up with a statement of his own, writing,

Hey guys! Millie and I have talked about it, and both love our lives where we live, which makes the future difficult to navigate, so we’ve decided to remain friends! We’ll always remain good friends, and I will always wish nothing but the best for her and forever be in her corner, rooting her on.

Read also

Three days in the villa and fans never quite got over it — who is Cassidy Laudano from Love Island

FAQs

  1. Who is Zac Woodworth? He is a former contestant on Love Island USA Season 7 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3.
  2. What does Zac Woodworth do for a living? He is a reality television personality, jeweller, and influencer focusing on travel and lifestyle content.
  3. When is Zac Woodworth's birthday? He was born on 28 April 1999.
  4. How old is Zac Woodworth? He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
  5. Is Zac Woodworth on TikTok? Zac Woodworth is active on TikTok, with more than 664,100 followers and 27.8 million likes at the time of this writing.
  6. Is Zac Woodworth on Snapchat? Zac Woodworth's Snapchat account has over 235,000 followers.
  7. Where is Zac Woodworth from? He is a native of Portland, Oregon, United States.

Zac Woodworth's reality TV arc includes a three-day run on Love Island USA and a more successful experience on the UK franchise, All Stars. While on Love Island: All Stars, he made a connection with Millie Court, with whom he built a five-month transatlantic romance.

Read also

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Legit.ng recently published the biography of Amaya Espinal. The cardiac nurse rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7, where she emerged as a winner alongside her partner Bryan Arenales.

Today, Amaya has transitioned into a full-time influencer, with millions of followers across social media platforms. She has worked with major brands, including Poppi drink and Kiss Products, Inc. She also modelled for Danessa Myricks Beauty. Explore her biography to learn more about her background, career journey, and rise to fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

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USAEntrepreneurHollywoodReality TV
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