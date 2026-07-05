FIFA suspends Folarin Balogun's World Cup ban ahead of the United States' clash with Belgium

Donald Trump reacts after the decision, describing it as the reversal of a "great injustice."

FIFA insists its independent disciplinary committee reached the decision under established rules

United States President Donald Trump has welcomed FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's World Cup ban, declaring that "justice was done" after the striker was cleared to feature in the United States' crucial Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

The Monaco striker had initially been ruled out of Monday's knockout fixture after receiving a straight red card during the Americans' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The dismissal automatically carried a one-match suspension under FIFA regulations.

USA's Folarin Balogun steps on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovi foot and received a red card. Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

However, in a dramatic twist, FIFA's independent disciplinary committee suspended the punishment under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, making Balogun immediately eligible for selection.

The development came after reports from journalist Ben Jacobs claimed officials from the White House contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request that the incident be reviewed.

Although the reports triggered widespread debate online, FIFA has insisted that the decision was made independently by its disciplinary body and not influenced by external parties.

Trump reacts after Balogun's suspension is lifted

Shortly after news emerged that Balogun would be available against Belgium, Trump celebrated the outcome on social media.

The US president wrote on Truth Social:

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice!"

The message immediately drew widespread reactions from football supporters, especially after several American fans had jokingly urged Trump on social media to use his relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to help overturn Balogun's suspension.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Trump's post further intensified discussions surrounding the controversial decision, with some supporters praising the outcome while others questioned whether political pressure had influenced FIFA's disciplinary process.

FIFA explains why Balogun's ban was suspended

Despite speculation surrounding the White House's reported involvement, FIFA officials maintained that the ruling was reached entirely through the organisation's judicial framework.

According to BBC, the disciplinary committee relied on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which allows disciplinary sanctions to be fully or partially suspended under specific circumstances.

The governing body also stressed that its judicial panels operate independently from FIFA's executive leadership, meaning decisions are made without interference from the organisation's president or outside institutions.

The suspension remains conditional, with Balogun's punishment capable of being reinstated if he commits another offence covered by the disciplinary ruling during the probationary period.

Massive boost for the United States

Balogun's availability comes as a huge lift for the United States ahead of one of their biggest matches of the tournament.

The striker has been among the team's standout performers, scoring twice in the opening victory over Paraguay before adding another goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, per Sky Sports.

He has also recorded either a goal or an assist in every World Cup appearance so far, underlining his importance to Pochettino's attacking plans.

Folarin Balogun with the man of the match trophy against Paraguay. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

With Belgium standing between the Americans and a place in the quarter-finals, Balogun's return significantly strengthens the team's chances of progressing deeper into the competition.

The United States will now head into the knockout clash with one of their most influential players available after FIFA's disciplinary committee dramatically suspended the sanction that had briefly threatened to end his World Cup campaign.

Trump orders withdrawal of US troops deployed to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States military withdrew most of its troops from Nigeria following the completion of a joint counterterrorism mission in the Lake Chad Basin.

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, confirmed the development during a briefing held alongside the African Chiefs of Defence Conference 2026, explaining that the drawdown followed the successful conclusion of the operation.

Source: Legit.ng