Kyra Lizama is an American reality television star, model, and digital content creator. She first gained national attention on season 3 of Love Island USA in 2021, where she finished as a runner-up alongside Will Moncada. In 2026, Kyra returned to the franchise as a bombshell on Love Island: All Stars in the UK, hoping to find romance with British men.

Kyra Lizama at Academy LA on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kyra Lizama appeared on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021 , where she finished as runner-up alongside Will Moncada.

, where she finished as runner-up alongside Will Moncada. In 2026, Kyra returned to reality TV as a bombshell on Love Island: All Stars 2026 .

. Before stepping into the reality TV spotlight, Kyra worked as a Covid relief worker and a healthcare staffing expert.

and a healthcare staffing expert. Kyra holds a degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University.

Profile summary

Full name Kyra Lizama Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Oahu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Jessilyn Relationship status Single Education Punahou School, Loyola Marymount University Profession Reality TV personality, influencer, model Instagram @kyralizama

Who Is Kyra Lizama? Inside the Love Island star’s life and career

Kyra Lizama was born on 2 August 1997, in Honolulu, Hawaii and grew up in Oʻahu. She is 28 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Kyra Lizama’s parents are of Filipino-American heritage. They appeared on Love Island USA Season 3 during the "Meet the Families" episode.

The reality star has a sister named Jessilyn, who also appeared on Love Island USA alongside their parents.

Fast five facts about Kyra Lizama. Photo: Sara Mally/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kyra Lizama’s educational background

The American reality TV star attended Punahou School in Honolulu and graduated in 2015. She later enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 2019.

Kyra Lizama’s career: From healthcare worker to reality TV star

Kyra Lizama first became famous after appearing on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021. Kyra entered the villa on Day 1 of the 2021 U.S. season. Though she briefly coupled up with Korey Gandy, she quickly formed a deep bond with newcomer Will Moncada.

Kyra Lizama at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 8 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

She stayed loyal to Will throughout the season despite villa drama. Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada made it all the way to the finale on Day 40, finishing as the season's runners-up. Kyra also competed on multiple seasons of The Challenge: USA and reached the final in The Challenge: USA 2.

In early 2026, Kyra returned to TV as a bombshell contestant on the UK-based show Love Island All Stars. According to Radio Times, she openly told ITV that she was tired of dating men from the United States and was excited to try her luck with British men, noting:

I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!

Kyra Lizama in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Photo: @kyralizama (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pre-fame healthcare career

Before finding fame on television, Kyra worked as a Covid relief worker. From 2021 to 2022, she worked as a Staffing Analyst for Healthcare Staffing Professionals Inc., helping place medical professionals where they were most needed.

Digital marketing and content creation

Today, Kyra works as a social media influencer and model. Her Instagram page, which boasts over 235 thousand followers, features lifestyle clips, workouts, and travel diaries. She also collaborates with global fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands, including White Fox Boutique and Tarte Cosmetics.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kyra manages business operations behind the camera, serving as a Social Media PR Coordinator for KLPR Media in Los Angeles. She has also worked directly in brand strategy, setting KPIs, mapping out influencer campaigns, and structuring promotional agreements for media agencies.

Kyra Lizama in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Photo: @kyralizama (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Kyra Lizama in a relationship?

Kyra Lizama is currently single. She confirmed her relationship status in early 2026 before entering the villa as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. At that time, according to Us Weekly, she stated she had been single for about six months.

In May 2026, Kyra posted a video on her Instagram account with the caption "No boyfriend... Life is good". She also posted another photo saying, "I found the one, and it's me".

Kyra dated fellow contestant Curtis Pritchard during Love Island All Stars in early 2026. The two left the show together but broke up shortly after returning to the real world.

According to Closer Magazine UK, Curtis told her not to visit him in the United Kingdom, and they parted ways.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada on Love Island. Photo: Sara Mally

Source: Getty Images

Before her time on All Stars, Kyra had a long, on-and-off relationship with Will Moncada from Love Island USA Season 3. According to Life and Style, the two first split in November 2021, with Kyra announcing the split via Instagram, writing:

I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I've received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.

In June 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had gotten back together after they were seen attending the launch event for Distorted People’s Spring 2022 collection. They officially ended their relationship for good in 2025.

FAQs

Who is Kyra Lizama from Love Island? She is an American reality television star, model, and digital content creator who first rose to fame as the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021 Where is Kra Lizama from? She was born and raised on the island of Oʻahu in Honolulu, Hawaii. What is Kyra Lizama’s age? The American reality star is 28 years old as of 2026. She was born on 2 August 1997. What is Kyra Lizama’s ethnicity? She is of Filipino-American heritage. Who is Kyra Lizama's sister? Her sister is Jessilyn Lizama. Are Kyra Lizama and Will still together? Kyra and Will Moncada broke up for good after an on-and-off relationship. Is Curtis still with Kyra? Kyra’s brief romance with British dancer Curtis Pritchard ended shortly after she left the Love Island: All Stars villa. Who is Kyra Lizama dating? The digital content creator is currently presumed single. Where does Kyra Lizama live? Kyra currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.

Kyra Lizama has built a versatile career transitioning from healthcare administration to becoming a prominent reality television personality, digital content creator, and social media specialist. She gained fame on Love Island USA as a runner-up and later appeared on Love Island: All Stars. Today, she continues to grow her platform through lifestyle, travel, and wellness content online.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Harrison Luna from Love Island. Harrison Luna is an Australian reality television star who became famous on the show Love Island USA. He is best known for appearing as a bombshell contestant in two different seasons of the franchise: Season 5 (2023) and Season 6 (2024).

Outside the show, he works in diamond trading and has also done modelling and content creation. He is passionate about health, fitness, and travel, sharing much of his lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng