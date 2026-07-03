Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Runner-up, heartbreak, and now she's trying her luck with British men — Who is Kyra Lizama
Celebrity biographies

Runner-up, heartbreak, and now she's trying her luck with British men — Who is Kyra Lizama

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Kyra Lizama is an American reality television star, model, and digital content creator. She first gained national attention on season 3 of Love Island USA in 2021, where she finished as a runner-up alongside Will Moncada. In 2026, Kyra returned to the franchise as a bombshell on Love Island: All Stars in the UK, hoping to find romance with British men.

Kyra Lizama in Los Angeles, California.
Kyra Lizama at Academy LA on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kyra Lizama appeared on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021, where she finished as runner-up alongside Will Moncada.
  • In 2026, Kyra returned to reality TV as a bombshell on Love Island: All Stars 2026.
  • Before stepping into the reality TV spotlight, Kyra worked as a Covid relief worker and a healthcare staffing expert.
  • Kyra holds a degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University.

Profile summary

Read also

He dated a Vanderpump Rules star and then ended up with a Love Island one — Who is Connor Newsum?

Full name

Kyra Lizama

Gender

Female

Date of birth

2 August 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Oahu, Hawaii, United States

Current residence

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

5'4''

Height in centimetres

163

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Siblings

Jessilyn

Relationship status

Single

Education

Punahou School, Loyola Marymount University

Profession

Reality TV personality, influencer, model

Instagram

@kyralizama

Who Is Kyra Lizama? Inside the Love Island star’s life and career

Kyra Lizama was born on 2 August 1997, in Honolulu, Hawaii and grew up in Oʻahu. She is 28 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Kyra Lizama’s parents are of Filipino-American heritage. They appeared on Love Island USA Season 3 during the "Meet the Families" episode.

The reality star has a sister named Jessilyn, who also appeared on Love Island USA alongside their parents.

Facts about Kyra Lizama.
Fast five facts about Kyra Lizama. Photo: Sara Mally/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Kyra Lizama’s educational background

The American reality TV star attended Punahou School in Honolulu and graduated in 2015. She later enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 2019.

Kyra Lizama’s career: From healthcare worker to reality TV star

Kyra Lizama first became famous after appearing on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021. Kyra entered the villa on Day 1 of the 2021 U.S. season. Though she briefly coupled up with Korey Gandy, she quickly formed a deep bond with newcomer Will Moncada.

Read also

She came second, got her heart broken and still went back for two seasons— Who is Sydney Paight?

Kyra Lizama in Los Angeles, California.
Kyra Lizama at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 8 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images

She stayed loyal to Will throughout the season despite villa drama. Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada made it all the way to the finale on Day 40, finishing as the season's runners-up. Kyra also competed on multiple seasons of The Challenge: USA and reached the final in The Challenge: USA 2.

In early 2026, Kyra returned to TV as a bombshell contestant on the UK-based show Love Island All Stars. According to Radio Times, she openly told ITV that she was tired of dating men from the United States and was excited to try her luck with British men, noting:

I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!
Kyra Lizama in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kyra Lizama in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Photo: @kyralizama (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Pre-fame healthcare career

Read also

Three days in the villa and fans never quite got over it — who is Cassidy Laudano from Love Island

Before finding fame on television, Kyra worked as a Covid relief worker. From 2021 to 2022, she worked as a Staffing Analyst for Healthcare Staffing Professionals Inc., helping place medical professionals where they were most needed.

Digital marketing and content creation

Today, Kyra works as a social media influencer and model. Her Instagram page, which boasts over 235 thousand followers, features lifestyle clips, workouts, and travel diaries. She also collaborates with global fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands, including White Fox Boutique and Tarte Cosmetics.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kyra manages business operations behind the camera, serving as a Social Media PR Coordinator for KLPR Media in Los Angeles. She has also worked directly in brand strategy, setting KPIs, mapping out influencer campaigns, and structuring promotional agreements for media agencies.

Kyra Lizama in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.
Kyra Lizama in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Photo: @kyralizama (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Is Kyra Lizama in a relationship?

Kyra Lizama is currently single. She confirmed her relationship status in early 2026 before entering the villa as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. At that time, according to Us Weekly, she stated she had been single for about six months.

Read also

From original islander to Beyond the Villa — everything about Hannah Fields from Love Island USA

In May 2026, Kyra posted a video on her Instagram account with the caption "No boyfriend... Life is good". She also posted another photo saying, "I found the one, and it's me".

Kyra dated fellow contestant Curtis Pritchard during Love Island All Stars in early 2026. The two left the show together but broke up shortly after returning to the real world.

According to Closer Magazine UK, Curtis told her not to visit him in the United Kingdom, and they parted ways.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada.
Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada on Love Island. Photo: Sara Mally
Source: Getty Images

Before her time on All Stars, Kyra had a long, on-and-off relationship with Will Moncada from Love Island USA Season 3. According to Life and Style, the two first split in November 2021, with Kyra announcing the split via Instagram, writing:

I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing. There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I've received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.

In June 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had gotten back together after they were seen attending the launch event for Distorted People’s Spring 2022 collection. They officially ended their relationship for good in 2025.

Read also

His ex said he promised to marry her hours before entering the villa — TJ Palma from Love Island USA

FAQs

  1. Who is Kyra Lizama from Love Island? She is an American reality television star, model, and digital content creator who first rose to fame as the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021
  2. Where is Kra Lizama from? She was born and raised on the island of Oʻahu in Honolulu, Hawaii.
  3. What is Kyra Lizama’s age? The American reality star is 28 years old as of 2026. She was born on 2 August 1997.
  4. What is Kyra Lizama’s ethnicity? She is of Filipino-American heritage.
  5. Who is Kyra Lizama's sister? Her sister is Jessilyn Lizama.
  6. Are Kyra Lizama and Will still together? Kyra and Will Moncada broke up for good after an on-and-off relationship.
  7. Is Curtis still with Kyra? Kyra’s brief romance with British dancer Curtis Pritchard ended shortly after she left the Love Island: All Stars villa.
  8. Who is Kyra Lizama dating? The digital content creator is currently presumed single.
  9. Where does Kyra Lizama live? Kyra currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.

Read also

Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together? Here's what actually happened

Kyra Lizama has built a versatile career transitioning from healthcare administration to becoming a prominent reality television personality, digital content creator, and social media specialist. She gained fame on Love Island USA as a runner-up and later appeared on Love Island: All Stars. Today, she continues to grow her platform through lifestyle, travel, and wellness content online.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Harrison Luna from Love Island. Harrison Luna is an Australian reality television star who became famous on the show Love Island USA. He is best known for appearing as a bombshell contestant in two different seasons of the franchise: Season 5 (2023) and Season 6 (2024).

Outside the show, he works in diamond trading and has also done modelling and content creation. He is passionate about health, fitness, and travel, sharing much of his lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
USAReality TV
Hot:
Gary owen Tom felton Wilson bethel Lena nersesian Emma culligan