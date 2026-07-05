Federal Government has launched phase two of TVET programme to enhance skills for young Nigerians

The initiative aims to reduce unemployment and promote economic empowerment through vocational training

I Choose Life Foundation highlights mental health benefits of skills acquisition beyond economic gains

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has officially commenced the second phase of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, expanding efforts to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that can lead to employment, entrepreneurship and long-term financial independence.

The latest cohort was inaugurated at the I Choose Life Foundation, one of the programme's accredited training centres, where beneficiaries were introduced to the opportunities and expectations of the initiative during an orientation session.

President Bola Tinubu's government boost youth employability with a TVET programme. Credit: State House

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FG urges beneficiaries on opportunity

The orientation programme was conducted by the National Programme Monitoring Office of the Federal Ministry of Education, represented by Tunji Odewunmi.

Addressing participants, Odewunmi described the TVET initiative as a transformative programme designed to provide young Nigerians with industry-relevant technical and vocational skills that meet the demands of today's labour market.

He encouraged beneficiaries to remain committed throughout the training, stressing that the programme offers a pathway to gainful employment, business ownership and sustainable livelihoods.

According to him, vocational education not only enhances employability but also empowers participants with the confidence and practical knowledge needed to build successful careers and become economically self-reliant.

Skills acquisition beyond employment

Odewunmi noted that engaging young people in productive vocational training has wider social benefits, including reducing their exposure to crime, substance abuse and other social vices.

He added that equipping participants with practical skills also contributes to improved mental wellbeing by giving them a stronger sense of purpose and helping them secure stable sources of income.

The Federal Government established the TVET initiative to bridge Nigeria's growing skills gap through accredited training centres across the country. The programme focuses on developing technical competencies that support both employment and entrepreneurship while strengthening the nation's workforce.

Boost for small businesses and the economy

Beyond empowering individuals, the programme is expected to deliver significant economic benefits by increasing the number of skilled artisans, technicians and entrepreneurs available to support key sectors of the economy.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which depend heavily on skilled workers for growth and productivity.

By encouraging more young Nigerians to acquire vocational and technical expertise, the government hopes to reduce unemployment while promoting innovation and business development across various industries, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Foundation highlights mental health benefits

Speaking on its participation in the initiative, the I Choose Life Foundation said the programme aligns with its mission of promoting mental wellness and preventing drug and substance misuse among young people.

The organisation described skills acquisition as more than an economic intervention, saying it also restores dignity, promotes productivity and encourages positive community engagement, a report by Punch said.

FG unveils phase 2 of the TVET programme to boost youth employment. Credit: State House.

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According to the foundation, tackling substance abuse requires creating meaningful opportunities that enable young people to build sustainable careers and brighter futures, rather than relying solely on awareness campaigns.

It urged Nigerian youths to embrace the Federal Government's TVET programme and other credible skills development initiatives, noting that technical trades, vocational services, digital skills and entrepreneurship remain some of the most reliable pathways to self-reliance, decent employment and lasting economic empowerment.

TVET: How to apply and get N22,500 monthly stipend

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has commenced applications for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, with successful participants set to receive a monthly stipend of N22,500.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Monday by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the ministry, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that can support employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng