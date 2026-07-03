Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of petrol by N50 per litre, marking its fourth price cut within one month.

The latest reduction brings the cumulative cut in petrol prices to N200 per litre since May 30

The refinery said it is passing the benefits of lower crude oil costs to consumers while absorbing part of the higher production costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced another reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, cutting the price by N50 per litre to N1,075 from N1,125.

The latest adjustment marks the refinery's fourth petrol price reduction within one month and brings the cumulative decrease in its ex-depot petrol price to N200 per litre since May 30, 2026.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by N50, bringing its total reduction to N200 in one month Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Why petrol prices do not change daily

The company said the latest reduction reflects its commitment to transferring the benefits of lower production costs to consumers, even as it continues to refine crude oil purchased at significantly higher international prices.

Beyond petrol, Dangote Refinery disclosed that it has also reduced the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) by N300 per litre and Jet A1 aviation fuel by N520 per litre over the same period.

In a statement, the refinery explained that petroleum product prices cannot immediately reflect daily movements in global crude oil prices because crude oil is typically purchased weeks or months before it is refined.

According to the company, the petroleum products currently supplied to the market are being refined from crude inventories acquired when international oil prices were substantially higher.

It revealed that the average landed cost of crude processed stood at about $124.80 per barrel in May and $95.25 per barrel in June, compared with the current international benchmark of around $71.01 per barrel, the Nation reports.

The refinery added that its crude procurement costs are determined using the Dated Brent pricing system, alongside market premiums, freight charges, and logistics costs, making its actual feedstock costs higher than the benchmark Brent crude price.

The refinery said:

"Today's N50 per litre reduction is the fourth price cut in one month, bringing cumulative reductions to above N200 per litre on PMS.

"This approach ensures that pricing decisions are anchored on actual production economics and inventory costs rather than short-term fluctuations in international oil markets."

Dangote Refinery lowers its ex-depot price to N1,075 per litre Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote explains pricing strategy

Despite higher crude acquisition costs, Dangote Refinery said it deliberately absorbed a significant portion of the additional expenses instead of transferring the full burden to consumers.

The company noted that this strategy has helped keep petroleum product prices in Nigeria lower than those in neighbouring countries, even after taxes are considered.

It added that as cheaper crude cargoes gradually enter its refining process, the benefits are being passed on to consumers through phased reductions in petrol prices.

Dangote reduces jet fuel price by N100

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the price for aviation fuel (Jet A1) has dropped to N1,650 per litre at Dangote Refinery.

The new rate represents a N100 or 5.71% reduction from the previous price of N1,750 per litre and is expected to provide relief for airline operators struggling with rising operating costs.

The company said the reduction is accompanied by a 30-day interest-free credit facility.

Source: Legit.ng