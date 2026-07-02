Rapper and media personality N6 has reacted to reports that military drills may be removed from NYSC orientation camps

He argued that soldiers have helped maintain discipline and prevent cult-related violence over the years

His warning has opened fresh debates about security, discipline, and the future of the NYSC scheme

Nigerian rapper and media personality N6 has weighed in on ongoing conversations surrounding proposed reforms to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He expressed fears over reports that military drills could be removed from orientation camps.

The entertainer warned that such a move, if implemented, could expose corps members to serious security risks and weaken the level of discipline traditionally associated with the three-week orientation exercise.

Taking to his X page, N6 argued that the military's presence has served as more than just physical training, insisting it has also discouraged cult activities and violent behaviour within camps.

Reacting to the reports, N6 painted a worrying picture of what he believes could happen if soldiers are no longer actively involved in orientation camp activities.

According to him, military officers have played a silent but significant role in maintaining order among thousands of young graduates posted from different parts of the country.

"Take the Military out of the NYSC camp and cultists will have a field day there. Dem go kpai people shege," he wrote.

The rapper added that some orientation camps could become unsafe for graduates from certain backgrounds if discipline weakens.

"Certain camps will become no-go areas for graduates from certain groups. Everywhere go begin hot."

Continuing his argument, N6 asked Nigerians to reflect on the history of the NYSC orientation programme.

He questioned why there have been very few reports of cult-related violence inside orientation camps despite the diverse backgrounds of corps members.

"Have you ever heard of a cult clash in an NYSC camp? Why do you think so?" he asked.

Read his tweet here:

Nigerians debate N6's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AfollyOlab45850 stated:

"We have had these sets of leaders already, its left to the Nigerian youths to stand up. Which force is replacing them ( which if I will say, the military should not be scrapped from the camp)?. This is the paramount point they didn't even think of before taking decisions."

@Datblackboi_ wrote:

"It's not even just about cultism. Without the military presence, some camps would likely become hotspots for all kinds of indiscipline, including rampant sexual activities, intimidation, and other forms of misconduct"

@africanpanda_ shared:

"The army will still be in charge of the coordination of security and enforcing certain things in the camp. But you should know very well that the regimentation of the camp is the most useless thing, don’t act like it has a use."

OAP N6 Warns of What Could Happen to Corps Members if Military Leaves NYSC Camps

Source: Instagram

N6 calls out ex-record label

Legit.ng earlier reported that N6 had thrown his weight behind singer Ruger, who called out his former record label, Jonzing World.

N6 noted that he was previously with the record label, but he would not mention what transpired there.

He also expressed displeasure at the record label giving a male artiste one bedroom to stay in but an upcoming female artiste gets a more spacious apartment.

Source: Legit.ng