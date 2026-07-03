A University of Ibadan student shared how she missed her initial plan to study Medicine and Surgery at the institution

She explained that she had to carefully look through a list of alternative health-related courses after seeing her JAMB UTME score

She stated that she gained admission to study a different course at the direction of God, expressing gratitude for the journey so far

A University of Ibadan (UI) student, Tolulope Ajikore, has narrated how her inability to secure admission to Medicine and Surgery led her to discover the career path God had chosen for her.

The UI undergraduate explained that she had to re-evaluate her options after calculating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance.

A University of Ibadan student shares how missing medicine admission led her to a God-chosen course. Photo credit: Tolulope Ajikore/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI student shares academic journey

Tolulope noted that she had to work exceptionally hard for the Post-UTME screening to keep her medical aspirations alive due to her JAMB examination performance. She, however, added that she chose to trust in God for her course of study instead.

She further revealed that she had no prior knowledge of her current course or the profession before making the decision, and that she had to talk to God in prayer to decide.

After much thought, the University of Ibadan (UI) 200-level student stated that she eventually met the required departmental cut-off mark for the course, Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

She added that her academic experiences so far have continued to validate her choice.

Tolulope said in her LinkedIn post:

"After seeing my JAMB score, I knew I would have to work exceptionally hard in my Post-UTME examination to secure admission into Medicine and Surgery. At that moment, I sat down with a list of health-related courses, carefully considering each one. More than getting into the university, I wanted to be where God had purposed me to be."

"Interestingly, I had never heard of Human Nutrition and Dietetics before then. I had never met a dietitian, and I knew very little about the profession. Yet, as I explored the different options, I felt an unexplainable conviction towards this course."

"My prayer was simple:"

"Lord, let Your will be done."

"By God's grace, I met the required cut-off mark. Although Medicine and Surgery was my initial plan, God led me on a different path—and today, I am grateful He did."

"I am currently a 200-level student of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Ibadan, and every lecture, practical session, and learning experience continues to deepen my passion for nutrition, health, and improving lives through evidence-based knowledge."

"Looking back, I realise that purpose isn't always found where we first planned to go. Sometimes, it is discovered where God gently leads us."

"This is just the beginning of my journey, and I'm excited to learn, grow, connect, and contribute along the way."

Reaction as UI student shares admission journey

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Faith Ogundele said:

"Ride on, Nutritionist!"

Sunkanmi Agbaje said:

"Exactly, God's plan is best for man."

Ayomikun Omotayo said:

"Yess ooo.

I agree with that. ☺️

Purpose is found in a field led by God."

UI aspirant checks her JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who wishes to secure admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to speak about her results.

She expressed disappointment that she might not be able to study her dream course and mentioned her 2026 JAMB score.

Source: Legit.ng