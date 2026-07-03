University of Ibadan Student Who Wished to Study Medicine Gains Admission to God-Chosen Course
- A University of Ibadan student shared how she missed her initial plan to study Medicine and Surgery at the institution
- She explained that she had to carefully look through a list of alternative health-related courses after seeing her JAMB UTME score
- She stated that she gained admission to study a different course at the direction of God, expressing gratitude for the journey so far
A University of Ibadan (UI) student, Tolulope Ajikore, has narrated how her inability to secure admission to Medicine and Surgery led her to discover the career path God had chosen for her.
The UI undergraduate explained that she had to re-evaluate her options after calculating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) performance.
UI student shares academic journey
Tolulope noted that she had to work exceptionally hard for the Post-UTME screening to keep her medical aspirations alive due to her JAMB examination performance. She, however, added that she chose to trust in God for her course of study instead.
She further revealed that she had no prior knowledge of her current course or the profession before making the decision, and that she had to talk to God in prayer to decide.
After much thought, the University of Ibadan (UI) 200-level student stated that she eventually met the required departmental cut-off mark for the course, Human Nutrition and Dietetics.
She added that her academic experiences so far have continued to validate her choice.
Tolulope said in her LinkedIn post:
"After seeing my JAMB score, I knew I would have to work exceptionally hard in my Post-UTME examination to secure admission into Medicine and Surgery. At that moment, I sat down with a list of health-related courses, carefully considering each one. More than getting into the university, I wanted to be where God had purposed me to be."
"Interestingly, I had never heard of Human Nutrition and Dietetics before then. I had never met a dietitian, and I knew very little about the profession. Yet, as I explored the different options, I felt an unexplainable conviction towards this course."
"My prayer was simple:"
"Lord, let Your will be done."
"By God's grace, I met the required cut-off mark. Although Medicine and Surgery was my initial plan, God led me on a different path—and today, I am grateful He did."
"I am currently a 200-level student of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Ibadan, and every lecture, practical session, and learning experience continues to deepen my passion for nutrition, health, and improving lives through evidence-based knowledge."
"Looking back, I realise that purpose isn't always found where we first planned to go. Sometimes, it is discovered where God gently leads us."
"This is just the beginning of my journey, and I'm excited to learn, grow, connect, and contribute along the way."
Reaction as UI student shares admission journey
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:
Faith Ogundele said:
"Ride on, Nutritionist!"
Sunkanmi Agbaje said:
"Exactly, God's plan is best for man."
Ayomikun Omotayo said:
"Yess ooo.
I agree with that. ☺️
Purpose is found in a field led by God."
UI aspirant checks her JAMB score
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who wishes to secure admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to speak about her results.
She expressed disappointment that she might not be able to study her dream course and mentioned her 2026 JAMB score.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng