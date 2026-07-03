The US military confirmed it withdrew most of its personnel deployed to Nigeria's Lake Chad Basin after a counterterrorism operation against ISIS

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson revealed that the joint operation helped disrupt the ISIS global network, including killing the group's second-in-command

Anderson said the US and Nigeria recorded a landmark drug seizure during the operation, intercepting 31 tonnes of c0caine transiting the West African coast

The United States military has pulled out most of its troops from Nigeria following the conclusion of a joint counterterrorism operation in the Lake Chad Basin, a senior American general has confirmed.

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander of US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, disclosed this at a press briefing held on the sidelines of the African Chiefs of Defence Conference 2026.

The US military has withdrawn most personnel from Nigeria. The operation disrupted ISIS operations and led to a record drug seizure. Photo credit: Dave Zajac/Connecticut Post

Source: UGC

He said the operation had formally ended and the majority of the approximately 200 US military personnel deployed since February had returned to Washington DC, though intelligence-sharing arrangements with Nigeria would continue at Abuja's request, Daily Trust reported.

"We have withdrawn much of our forces that were just there for that operation, but are continuing the partnership that Nigeria has asked for to help continue with the intelligence sharing and the understanding that's necessary to be able to prosecute these difficult tasks," Anderson said.

US-Nigeria operation targets ISIS leadership

The deployment had been part of a broader US-Nigeria security partnership aimed at dismantling ISIS and other terrorist networks active in the region.

It followed the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by President Donald Trump, who pledged intensified American support against terrorist groups operating in the country.

A significant outcome of the cooperation was the killing of Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the ISIS global network, at a hideout in Borno State. Anderson described the operation as a demonstration of what targeted intelligence support could achieve when combined with a capable local military force, Vanguard reported.

"Nigeria's a very capable and large country, it's got a strong economy; it's got a large, educated population; it's got a very capable military. But there are things that we have learned in the counterterrorist fight over several years that we were able to assist and integrate with them," Anderson said.

He added that the combined effort allowed US forces to bring "unique capabilities" that ultimately enabled the prosecution of the ISIS number two leader responsible for the group's global operations, media, and recruiting.

On December 25, US forces had conducted air strikes on two terrorist enclaves in the Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, marking one of the most visible military actions of the partnership.

Record drug seizure along West African coast

Anderson also highlighted a significant counter-narcotics success tied to the same regional cooperation. He said coordinated intelligence sharing between the US interagency, AFRICOM, and regional partners led to the interception of 31 tonnes of c0caine aboard a vessel transiting the West African coast from South America.

"It turns out is the largest interdiction of drugs at sea that we've ever seen," Anderson said, noting that a Spanish ship ultimately carried out the seizure.

The general called for stronger and more sustained intelligence sharing among African nations to address terrorism, illicit trafflcking and other transnational threats, arguing that such partnerships were essential to long-term stability and economic investment across the continent.

US forces kill ISIS leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the US. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces killed a senior ISIS leader, Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, during an airstrike in northwest Syria.

The senior ISIS leader was killed on Friday, June 19, 2026, during the precision strike.

Source: Legit.ng