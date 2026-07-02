NIMC announced that NIN holders can now download their NIN slip for free directly from the NINAuth app

The update also brings enhanced privacy features, stronger security, and access to more integrated services on the app

Nigerians reacted with mixed feelings, with some praising the update while others demanded a physical national ID card

FCT, Abuja — The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that Nigerians can now download their National Identification Number (NIN) slip at no cost through the NINAuth mobile application.

The commission made the announcement on Thursday, July 2, via its official X account, stating that the latest version of the NINAuth app now supports free NIN slip downloads, alongside improved privacy protections, stronger security measures, and access to a broader range of integrated government services.

The NIMC announced this update on July 2. The NINAuth app now supports free NIN slip downloads. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

NIMC urged NIN holders who already have the app installed to update it immediately to access the new features. Those without the app were directed to download it from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The commission framed the development as part of its broader push to make digital identity services more accessible and convenient for Nigerians, eliminating the need to visit agents, queue at registration centres, or pay third-party fees to obtain a copy of one's NIN slip.

Mixed reactions to the NIMC update

The announcement drew significant attention online, given that virtually every Nigerian requires a NIN to access essential services ranging from banking to SIM card registration. However, public response was divided.

While some users welcomed the update, others raised concerns about technical difficulties and called for a more permanent solution in the form of a physical national identity card.

@defiwillsx wrote:

"You should be all ashamed. Is this the level we are supposed to be. Downloading sh!t... What happened to us getting a proper National ID Card?"

@PrinceEtake added:

"Please NIMC should stop deceiving Nigerians. There is no option for printing NIN slip in the app. I'm tired of this country called Nigeria."

@abk_duke complained about a technical barrier:

"Why can't I just sign up in peace. Why is the facial recognition not working."

Not all reactions were negative. @Oladipo_Oyebode shared a positive experience:

"Yeah, I downloaded the slip with ease. I had facial recognition issue initially, second trial moving to a natural light space it got verified. Also saw the TAX number section. (Well I know mine before now. It tallied). My question now is, when are we having the plastic i.d?"

NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians on NIN

Legit.ng also reported that NIMC said 127 million Nigerians have enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.

Lagos state leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents. Enrolment figures show near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng