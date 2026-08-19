Davido Gets Key Political Advice From Prominent Content Creator, "Huge Voice"
- Nigerian content creator Edweirdo weighed in on Davido's potential role in politics as the 2027 general elections draw closer
- Edweirdo said entertainers bring energy and public support to the political space but warned that fame alone is not enough to govern
- The content creator urged public figures who seek office to build the right team and take time to understand how governance works
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Ikeja, Lagos state - Nigerian content creator Edward Chinonso Ezeugwu, known widely as Edweirdo, has offered a pointed advisory to Afrobeats star Davido on the question of entertainers' strong participation in politics, as public debate around celebrity participation in politics intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections.
Recall Davido, a member of the Accord Party, had celebrated his uncle’s victory shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner of the Osun state election on Sunday, August 16, 2026.
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The singer, who played a prominent role in the campaign, posted “WE DID IT UNC!!!” on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a video of himself celebrating the result.
He was highly involved in Adeleke’s campaign, serving as chairman of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council. He participated in rallies and grassroots mobilisation activities and used his social media platforms to encourage voters to support his uncle and protect their votes.
Reacting, Edweirdo acknowledged the unique value entertainers bring to the political space but drew a clear line between public influence and the ability to lead a government.
"Entertainers like Davido bring so much heart, energy and people power, which is exactly what politics needs. But being famous does not equal knowing how to run a country," he said in a chat with Legit.ng amid ongoing conversations about Davido and political participation.
Edweirdo advises Davido on politics
The talented content creator argued that any entertainer who chooses to seek political office must go beyond relying on their fanbase. He urged such figures to build teams of competent people around them and to invest time in understanding the demands of governance before stepping into any official role.
Furthermore, Edweirdo raised the option of political engagement short of running for office, suggesting that using a large public platform to champion meaningful change could be just as significant as contesting elections directly.
He added:
"Best option? Use that huge voice to push real change…. if you run for office too, bring the right team and learn the work. Passion and actual know-how equals the dream combo."
Davido remains active in Nigeria's politics
Davido, whose full name is David Adeleke, has previously weighed in on political matters and taken part in civic discussions in Nigeria, making him a recurring name in conversations about entertainers and public life.
Speaking during an exclusive interview on News Central TV on Tuesday, August 18, he categorically ruled out running for public office in the future, citing deep-seated systemic flaws, high political stress, and risks of electoral manipulation in Nigeria.
When asked if his active political involvement during the Osun election signalled a transition into politics, the 33-year-old dismissed the idea, pointing out the frustration of competing in a flawed electoral framework.
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Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes
Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.
In a resurfaced interview, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.
Davido’s comments, however, ignited mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.