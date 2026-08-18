Before becoming Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu built a professional career spanning accounting firms in the United States and corporate Nigeria

Tinubu worked across four major organisations, starting in the US before returning to Nigeria to join Mobil Oil

His roles ranged from junior accountant positions to senior executive responsibilities at one of Nigeria's biggest oil companies

Long before Bola Tinubu entered the world of Nigerian politics, he spent years building a career in accounting and corporate management, moving through prominent organisations in both the United States and Nigeria.

His professional journey took him from entry-level accounting roles in America to senior executive positions at one of Nigeria's most recognised oil companies.

Arthur Andersen

Tinubu began his career at Arthur Andersen, one of the most prestigious accounting firms in the world at the time, where he worked as an accountant. The firm gave him his first exposure to professional financial practice in the United States.

Deloitte Haskins and Sells

He subsequently moved to Deloitte Haskins and Sells, another major American accounting and auditing firm. At Deloitte, he served in a dual capacity as both an accountant and an auditor, broadening his financial expertise beyond basic bookkeeping into assurance and compliance work.

GTE Services Corporation

Tinubu later joined GTE Services Corporation, an American telecommunications and services conglomerate, continuing in an accounting role. His time at GTE added corporate services experience to the accounting foundation he had built at the two previous firms.

Mobil Oil Nigeria

On returning to Nigeria, Tinubu joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, where he held several progressively senior roles. He started as an accountant and worked his way up through the organisation, serving as a senior auditor and later as treasurer before eventually rising to an executive position. His time at Mobil represented the peak of his corporate career and gave him direct experience managing finances within one of the country's major oil sector operations.

Taken together, Tinubu's pre-political career spanned over a decade of professional accounting and corporate management work, cutting across major institutions on two continents before he eventually transitioned into public life in Nigeria.

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Source: Legit.ng