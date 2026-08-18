Full List: Tinubu's Career Journey Before Joining Politics
- Before becoming Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu built a professional career spanning accounting firms in the United States and corporate Nigeria
- Tinubu worked across four major organisations, starting in the US before returning to Nigeria to join Mobil Oil
- His roles ranged from junior accountant positions to senior executive responsibilities at one of Nigeria's biggest oil companies
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Long before Bola Tinubu entered the world of Nigerian politics, he spent years building a career in accounting and corporate management, moving through prominent organisations in both the United States and Nigeria.
His professional journey took him from entry-level accounting roles in America to senior executive positions at one of Nigeria's most recognised oil companies.
Arthur Andersen
Tinubu began his career at Arthur Andersen, one of the most prestigious accounting firms in the world at the time, where he worked as an accountant. The firm gave him his first exposure to professional financial practice in the United States.
Deloitte Haskins and Sells
He subsequently moved to Deloitte Haskins and Sells, another major American accounting and auditing firm. At Deloitte, he served in a dual capacity as both an accountant and an auditor, broadening his financial expertise beyond basic bookkeeping into assurance and compliance work.
GTE Services Corporation
Tinubu later joined GTE Services Corporation, an American telecommunications and services conglomerate, continuing in an accounting role. His time at GTE added corporate services experience to the accounting foundation he had built at the two previous firms.
Mobil Oil Nigeria
On returning to Nigeria, Tinubu joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, where he held several progressively senior roles. He started as an accountant and worked his way up through the organisation, serving as a senior auditor and later as treasurer before eventually rising to an executive position. His time at Mobil represented the peak of his corporate career and gave him direct experience managing finances within one of the country's major oil sector operations.
Taken together, Tinubu's pre-political career spanned over a decade of professional accounting and corporate management work, cutting across major institutions on two continents before he eventually transitioned into public life in Nigeria.
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Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng