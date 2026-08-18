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Breaking: Lagos Declares Holiday for Isese Day 2026
Nigeria

Breaking: Lagos Declares Holiday for Isese Day 2026

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, declared a work-free day for all public servants
  • The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, signed the circular on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with Legit.ng sighting and authenticating the document
  • The declaration covers all Lagos state ministries, agencies, local councils, and parastatals ahead of the Isese Day celebration 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday for all public servants in the state for the 2026 Isese Day celebration.

The decision was communicated through an official circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and addressed to accounting officers and top functionaries across ministries, departments, local councils, agencies, and parastatals in the state. The circular was sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday night, August 18.

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Lagos state declares public holiday in August 2026/Isese Day/Isese Day 2026
Lagos declares August 20 a holiday for the Isese Day 2026 celebration. Photo credit: @Yorubaness
Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu's reason for holiday declaration

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson to Governor Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the authenticity of the circular to Legit.ng.

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The circular tied the work-free day to Lagos state's broader commitment to cultural promotion and heritage preservation.

It read:

"In reaffirming the commitment of the state government towards promoting our indigenous culture, tradition and preserving our heritage, while providing necessary support for traditional Institutions in the State, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Thursday, 20th August, 2026 as Work Free Day for Lagos State Public Servants in commemoration of the Day."

The directive confirmed that government offices will remain shut on that day, with normal operations resuming the following morning.

The circular added:

"Consequently, work resumes on Friday, 21st August, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity."
Ises Day celebrates Yoruba traditional religion and culture in states like Lagos state/Isese Day in Lagos
Lagos state declares August 20, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to commemorate Isese Day and promote indigenous culture and heritage. Photo credit: @ifayemi
Source: Twitter

What is Isese Day?

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Isese Day is an annual event dedicated to celebrating Yoruba indigenous culture, spirituality, and traditional practices.

In recent years, Lagos state has formally recognised the day as part of efforts to promote cultural inclusivity and preserve the heritage of its people. The holiday is observed each year on August 20 across Yoruba-speaking communities.

Read more on Isese Day

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Public holidays in the UAE allow workers and residents to take paid time off to observe cultural and religious traditions, rest, and enjoy extended long weekends without using their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
YorubaLagos StateBabajide Sanwo-Olu
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