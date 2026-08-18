The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, declared a work-free day for all public servants

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, signed the circular on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with Legit.ng sighting and authenticating the document

The declaration covers all Lagos state ministries, agencies, local councils, and parastatals ahead of the Isese Day celebration 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday for all public servants in the state for the 2026 Isese Day celebration.

The decision was communicated through an official circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and addressed to accounting officers and top functionaries across ministries, departments, local councils, agencies, and parastatals in the state. The circular was sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday night, August 18.

Lagos declares August 20 a holiday for the Isese Day 2026 celebration. Photo credit: @Yorubaness

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu's reason for holiday declaration

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson to Governor Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the authenticity of the circular to Legit.ng.

The circular tied the work-free day to Lagos state's broader commitment to cultural promotion and heritage preservation.

It read:

"In reaffirming the commitment of the state government towards promoting our indigenous culture, tradition and preserving our heritage, while providing necessary support for traditional Institutions in the State, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Thursday, 20th August, 2026 as Work Free Day for Lagos State Public Servants in commemoration of the Day."

The directive confirmed that government offices will remain shut on that day, with normal operations resuming the following morning.

The circular added:

"Consequently, work resumes on Friday, 21st August, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity."

Lagos state declares August 20, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to commemorate Isese Day and promote indigenous culture and heritage. Photo credit: @ifayemi

Source: Twitter

What is Isese Day?

Isese Day is an annual event dedicated to celebrating Yoruba indigenous culture, spirituality, and traditional practices.

In recent years, Lagos state has formally recognised the day as part of efforts to promote cultural inclusivity and preserve the heritage of its people. The holiday is observed each year on August 20 across Yoruba-speaking communities.

Read more on Isese Day

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Public holidays in the UAE allow workers and residents to take paid time off to observe cultural and religious traditions, rest, and enjoy extended long weekends without using their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng