A video of Baba Ijesha vibing and smoking a vape at a party surfaced online on Monday, August 17, 2026

The controversial actor, who was released from prison months ago, was accompanied by his wife, fashion entrepreneur CEOLuminin

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to footage of the actor's carefree appearance at the event

A video of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha living it up at a party has set social media buzzing, months after his release from prison.

The clip, which began circulating online on Monday, 17 August 2026, showed the controversial actor in what appeared to be a relaxed, celebratory mood.

Reactions as Baba Ijesha is seen vaping and dancing at party. Photo credit@babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

The comic actor was seen with a vape in hand, puffing out thick clouds of smoke, while moving to the beat of whatever song filled the room.

Baba Ijesha and wife turn heads at event

His wife, fashion entrepreneur CEOLumininee, was by his side throughout the outing. The pair have been making public appearances together since the actor's release from prison earlier in the year, and this latest sighting has once again put them at the centre of conversation online.

Reactions as Baba Ijesha is spotted vaping and dancing at party. Photo credit@babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

The footage quickly spread across platforms, drawing a wave of commentary from Nigerians who had varying takes on the actor's current lifestyle.

Here is the Instagram video of Baba Ijesha puffing smoke at a party that got fans talking:

Fans react to Baba Ijesha's party video

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on the video, with many cracking jokes while others expressed surprise at the company the actor was keeping.

@san_ellah wrote:

"Someone said Mgbeke feeling Smokey."

@segilolaadeleke commented:

"Kanye West Orile iganmu."

@kingofficialfatalist2 said:

"Baba Ijesha look like say this lifestyle na borrowed lifestyle wey u go still return ooohahaha."

@aboyewamobolorunduro wrote:

"@ceolumineeofficial na charm dis man use for u? E still de surprise me ooooo."

@ms_vickylicious quipped:

"His nose like my neighbor tiger gen exhaust pipe."

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison. Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng