RCCG Continental Overseer Pastor Joseph Odesola urged Nigerians to stop pressuring General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye to publicly criticise President Tinubu

Odesola said some Nigerians already had a script they wanted Adeboye to follow, including insults and religious pronouncements against the president

The RCCG overseer argued that Adeboye would speak only when he believed God had instructed him to do so, not to satisfy public demand

The Continental Overseer for Continent 3 (South West, Nigeria and Middle East) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Joseph Odesola, has asked Nigerians to stop pushing General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye to make public statements against President Bola Tinubu.

Odesola made his position known in an article published by Impact Nigeria on August 18, 2026, which he also shared on his X page under the caption, "Pastor E.A. Adeboye Will Speak Only When God Says Speak."

Pastor Joseph Odesola speaks on public pressure for Adeboye to address Tinubu's administration. Photo: RCCG

Source: Instagram

Odesola Defends Adeboye's Silence

According to Odesola, a section of the public had already decided what they wanted Adeboye to say, expecting him to use strong or strong language against the president rather than waiting for him to speak from genuine conviction, Punch reports.

"Some people are waiting eagerly for Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to speak about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But it appears that they are not merely waiting for him to speak; they already have a script they want him to follow," he wrote.

Odesola said this expectation was inconsistent with how a responsible servant of God should conduct himself, adding that Adeboye had spent decades building a reputation grounded in prayer and spiritual discernment, not crowd pressure.

He drew a distinction between political commentary and genuine prophetic responsibility, writing:

"There is a difference between speaking because the crowd is shouting and speaking because one has something meaningful to say."

The overseer cited Ecclesiastes 3:1 to support his argument that there is a proper time for everything, including silence, and warned against efforts to turn clergy into tools for political validation.

"A genuine servant of God should not become the mouthpiece of any political camp," he said.

Religious Leaders Should Speak Truth, Not Perform

Odesola also cautioned that religious authority could not be measured by sensational statements or social media reaction, arguing that insults did not make criticism more truthful or powerful.

"Truth does not become more powerful because it is delivered with insults. A curse does not become a prophecy simply because it is pronounced from a pulpit," he wrote.

He acknowledged that Nigeria genuinely needed religious voices to address poverty, insecurity, unemployment, rising costs, education and declining trust in public institutions, but insisted those voices must speak responsibly and without hatred towards any side.

He urged the public to allow Adeboye the space to pray and discern, saying:

"Let Pastor Adeboye pray. Let him listen. Let him discern. And when he has something he believes God has instructed him to say, let him say it with the courage of conviction."

Odesola concluded that a servant of God was ultimately accountable to God, not to popular demand, and that Adeboye's silence should not be read as a failure of leadership.

Adeboye has faced sustained public pressure from some Nigerians to comment on the Tinubu administration's policies and the country's economic hardship.

Adeboye requests 10 people to donate N1 billion each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye solicited the support of his church members in further expansion of the RCCG Campground in Mowe, Ogun state.

The man of God told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing.

Source: Legit.ng