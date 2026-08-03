A video from Peller's wedding in Lagos captured the moment Iyabo Ojo and Aunty Ramota greeted each other at the lavish ceremony

The clip, which showed Iyabo Ojo seated alongside the groom's mother, sent fans into a frenzy over the seating arrangement

Nigerians flooded the comments with hilarious reactions, dragging Lizzy Anjorin into the conversation

A short clip from Peller's wedding ceremony in Lagos on August 1, 2026, has set Nigerian social media ablaze, and it has everything to do with two faces fans immediately recognised in the crowd.

Footage watermarked with the "ILEFO TV" logo captured the moment actress and influencer Iyabo Ojo came face to face with popular comedian Aunty Ramota at the wedding.

Iyabo Ojo and Aunty Ramota’s greeting at Peller’s wedding gets everyone talking. Credit: @auntyramota, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The brief interaction, filmed in a candid paparazzi style amid the organised chaos of guests jostling for photos, quickly spread across Instagram and sparked a wave of reactions.

What made the video particularly spicy for fans was where Iyabo Ojo chose to sit. Several commenters pointed out that she appeared to be seated close to the groom's mother, a spot that onlookers felt was loaded with symbolism, given the well-known drama between Iyabo Ojo and fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin, who has been publicly at odds with her.

The comment section erupted almost immediately, with many users tagging Lizzy Anjorin and joking about how she would react to the footage.

Watch the viral moment Iyabo Ojo and Aunty Ramota reunite at Peller's wedding:

Fans React to Iyabo Ojo's Appearance at the Event

Here are some of the top comments:

@noswinolise wrote:

"Aunty iyabo y u sit dawn wt groom mama? Werey eko go vex o😂😂😂😂"

@stellankechii commented:

"Aunty Ramota even get levels pass Lizzy 😂😂"

@abikem_store reacted:

"Aunty Iyabo, who ask you to sit there I no get data to defend you this weekend oo😂😂😂😂😂"

@officialchristellie wrote:

"Aunty @lizzyanjorin_originallawal today na blood pressure will go higher 😂😂😂😂"

@clothingagbeke shared:

"This month go longggggg😂😂😂😂😂😂 werekeko go cry 😂😂😂😂"

@pharmwendy said:

"From one jp mother to another😍🙌

@miss_limm observed:

"See as ramota be like bouncing baby girl for Iyabo hand😂"

@aderonkealaga added:

"This week radio go reach Aso Rock 😂"

Iyabo Ojo’s warm greeting to Aunty Ramota at Peller’s wedding gets people talking. Credit: @auntyramota

Source: Instagram

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng